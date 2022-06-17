Classic Rapper John O. Gets Emotional for Father’s Day | VIDEO

*John O. is on a mission to banish the term ‘old school’ from our vocabulary, and with his new album Tha Making of Johnollie, the Harlem-bred rapper known for his ‘classic flow’ may just have his way. With his gift for storytelling, the new 17-track album finds John O. exploring life from the other side of thirty with a broad collection of songs and skits featuring production by The Dopeboyz Muzic. On “Vacate” it’s a coast-to-coast party, while “Supposed to Be” finds him reminiscing about his first crush.

Unlocking the puzzle is the poignant “Dear Dad” – a message to his father he lost to senseless violence when he was only two years old. In a poignant tribute, three generations of Nelson men grace the album cover. Rounding out the collection is the DJ Pain 1 produced “Classic (J.T.S.),” a tribute to his teenage Rap hero, LL COOL J which received the blessing of the Queens native, himself. Released on his Dad’s birthday April 2nd, John O.’s Tha Making Of Johnollie is available exclusively at all Digital Outlets https://linktr.ee/Johnollie.

Limited Edition CDs are available by contacting the artist here: https://bit.ly/JOCD2

“I was making this album as a tribute to my dad, and it turned into something much bigger This is the most personal album of my career, I feel that I have always been an emotional person but this project took me deeper. There are a lot of hidden gems that people will not get but if you listen very closely you will get a new outlook on who Johnollie truly is.” – John O.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ashanti Featured on HelloBeautiful Interludes Live

The album’s lead single “Classic (J.T.S.)” takes listeners back to a magical area of East Coast rap dominance when Dougie Fresh was rocking the show, Whodini warned us about fake friends, and LL Cool J couldn’t live without his radio. In “Classic (J.T.S)” John O. celebrates the breakthrough style and persona of LL back in the day down to his lyrical flow, charisma and style including the signature Kangol. It’s an interboro New York celebration of a time where Ralph McDaniels broke the hits on Video Musicbox and Gramma Funk ruled weekly at The Funk Hut. Listen for the single playing on SiriusXM Rock The Bells (Ch#45) or WATCH “Classic (J.T.S)” on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mH6o2cf2L-c

“Very INSPIRING and TOUCHING” – LL COOL J

Tha Making of Johnollie: The Web Series

In addition to his three decades in music, fans will remember John O. from his hundreds of viral videos which have garnered over 10 million views, so far. To reveal John O. in-depth, his Uncomftable Productions launched a web series for a behind-the-scenes journey of the making of the album Tha Making of John Ollie. Check out the first episode on YouTube.

LIVE & DIRECT

Catch John O. on tour with his partner in rhyme Priest as The Gecko Brothers open for Funk legends Cameo on tour. Follow @johnollie on IG for Tour Updates

6/18 – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater – Youngstown, OH

7/2 – FUNK-N-NASHVILLE – Nashville, TN

7/3 – Smart Financial Centre – Sugarland, TX

7/16 – Microsoft Theater – Los Angeles, CA

7/23 – King’s Theater – Brooklyn, NY

8/13 – Rio Rancho Event Center – New Mexico, NM

8/19 – Stockton Arena – Stockton, CA

8/20 – Chene Park – Detroit, MI

9/3 – Jazz Main Stage – 5th Annual Riverfront Jazz Fest – Dallas, TX

source: The Ovation Agency