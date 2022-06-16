Mariah Carey, The Isley Bros. & The Neptunes Inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

*After being delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the honorees for the 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame are finally being recognized for their legendary contributions to the world of music—and the group includes some of our faves. Mariah Carey, The Neptunes and The Isley Brothers are among the artists being honored for their well-respected pen game and officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

If you’re a true music fan who still does the research to find out who is responsible for writing some of the music industry’s biggest hits, the latest artists to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame should come as no surprise.

@Billboard reports, Mariah Carey, The Neptunes and The Isley Brothers are now officially members of the exclusive class and recipients of one of the highest honors in music. Initially scheduled for June 2020, the formal gala for the induction ceremony is set to take place later today at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Other legendary honorees for this year’s Songwriters Hall Of Fame include, Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart of Eurythmics; Rick Nowels, who wrote songs for artists such as Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa and John Legend and William “Mickey” Stevenson (who was the A&R chief executive for Berry Gordy’s iconic Motown label,) courtesy of writing credits that feature chart-topping hits for Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and Martha & The Vandellas.

