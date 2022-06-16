Thursday, June 16, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Mariah Carey, The Isley Bros. & The Neptunes Inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Fisher Jack
0

Isley Brothers - promotional photo
Isley Brothers – promotional photo

*After being delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the honorees for the 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame are finally being recognized for their legendary contributions to the world of music—and the group includes some of our faves.  Mariah Carey, The Neptunes and The Isley Brothers are among the artists being honored for their well-respected pen game and officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

If you’re a true music fan who still does the research to find out who is responsible for writing some of the music industry’s biggest hits, the latest artists to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame should come as no surprise.

@Billboard reports, Mariah Carey, The Neptunes and The Isley Brothers are now officially members of the exclusive class and recipients of one of the highest honors in music. Initially scheduled for June 2020, the formal gala for the induction ceremony is set to take place later today at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Other legendary honorees for this year’s Songwriters Hall Of Fame include, Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart of Eurythmics; Rick Nowels, who wrote songs for artists such as Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa and John Legend and William “Mickey” Stevenson (who was the A&R chief executive for Berry Gordy’s iconic Motown label,) courtesy of writing credits that feature chart-topping hits for Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and Martha & The Vandellas.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Khloe Fainted After Finding Out About Tristan’s ‘Humiliating’ Paternity Scandal | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleFreakyDeaky News: Michael Blackson Says Fiancée Likes to Watch Him Get Busy with Other Women | WATCH
Next articleNetflix Announces Casting Call for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Reality Series
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO