Madear’s Old Fashion Gourmet Teacake Mix Aids Effort to Restore Historic LA Church Tower

*Los Angeles, CA – “The Sweetness of Doing Good!” The Lura’s Kitchen Inc. philanthropy program has added the restoration of the Bell Tower and Cross at the Congregational Church of Christian Fellowship Los Angeles to its program.

10% of every package of Madear’s Old Fashion Gourmet Premium Cookie Dough Mix sold thru the end of June 2022 will go towards the CCCF Tower project. Just in time for the Juneteenth Celebration, the Teacake Mixes can be ordered online at www.luraskitchen.com.

The History of the Teacake: Lura’s Kitchen ‘Madear’s Teacake Mix,’ is a simple but rare blend of rich decadent vanilla and fragrant nutmeg. Named for Lura’s mother, Mary Lee Daniels, who was affectionately called “Madear.” Just like each of Lura’s mixes, they are three ingredients and ready to eat in thirty minutes or less. Just add eggs and butter.

Steeped in African American history and culture, teacakes in America date back over 200 years ago, prepared by slaves in the southeastern United States; Plantation cooks made Teacakes a specialty for guests of white plantation owners. Although plantation cooks created this “sweet cookie” served with tea, it was not “slave food” as slaves did not have access to white flour. However, cooks would hide cookies to slip to their families at their own risk as a matter of record. Over time, Teacakes have become inextricably linked to southern African American culture.

During the great migration after emancipation, Black people left the South, eager to escape the worst of their experiences but the tradition of Teacakes traveled and became a staple. Almost everyone with a Southern heritage had a family member that made the “best” Teacakes. So, the tradition continued. Today, it is in jeopardy of being forgotten. Which is one reason Lura’s Kitchen is offering Teacakes today.

This cookie became the delight and loving, treasured delicacy of the African American community. Finally, a positive icon survives the horrors of slavery, replacing some of the bad memories with love. You cannot eat one of Madear’s Teacakes and not feel loved. That is how Madear made everyone feel. Loved! Lura keeps that tradition going today and is available for everyone with her easy-to-make premium dry Madear’s Old Fashion Gourmet Teacake Mix. It is the only Teacake mix available at this time.

About the Congregational Church of Christian Fellowship – https://www.christianfellowshipla.org/

Pastored by Rev. James K. McKnight, this historic church was at the epicenter of civil rights under the leadership of the iconic Reverend Dr. James Hester Hargett, community advocate, and civil rights activist. CCCF grew to establish and actively participated in the civil rights movement and close association with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). In addition, thru Rev. Hargett CCCF developed the Central City Community Mental Health Clinic for the poor; the Transport-A-Child program, which provided transportation for students in overcrowded schools; and the Project Open Future program focused on academic enrichment for minority students. The CCCF sanctuary is adorned with beautiful stained glass windows of Historically Black Colleges. Before COVID, the alumni would visit each year. Most important in the effort to save the tower is to maintain the cross that came to be seen across Los Angeles and serves as a beacon of comfort and hope and a reminder you are never alone.

About Lura’s Kitchen, Inc. – www.luraskitchen.com

Lura’s Kitchen, Inc. is a multi-generational family California Benefit micro business company in South LA.

Lura’s Kitchen is founded on the principle of “Doing business while doing good.” It is written into the articles of incorporation and as such pledges 2% of its profits to the communities where they do business. To date, Lura’s Kitchen has provided Scholarships to USC Film students; Music students at Castlemont High in Oakland, CA; and Honorable mention cash award to 2022 Oratorical Student; Food Cards to five Families in Detroit, Michigan; Book grants to five Wayne State students in Detroit MI and product donations in cities across the country.

As a start-up, Lura’s Kitchen received a small business loan through the Los Angeles Kiva Hub that helped fund the first run of their signature gourmet cookie baking mixes and kickstart their business; selection for the LISC Digital Literacy Mentorship Program that helps gain the tools to take their business to the next level; a loan, and a grant from Vermont Slauson CDFI to fund the packaging for the mixes and a myriad of business services, coaching, and support to grow and sustain the business.

The CCCF Bell Tower campaign extends to the end of June. Log on to www.luraskitchen.com for special pricing and shipping information. Enjoy the “Sweetness of doing good” as you enjoy the easy-to-make, Just add eggs and butter to Madear’s Old Fashion Premium Gourmet Teacakes. It’s All In The Mix!