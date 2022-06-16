Khloe Fainted After Finding Out About Tristan’s ‘Humiliating’ Paternity Scandal | VIDEO

*On the season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, fans get to continue to see how the family reacts to Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols. In Thursday’s episode, Kim Kardashian breaks the heartbreaking news to Khloe who sadly found out about the baby drama by seeing it online after it was brought to her attention … with the rest of the world.

Khloe checks her phone and says, “What? What the f**k is this?” “So, he’s been lying to you. Did you know about this,” Kim says, as Khloe immediately responds, “No. What the f**k? “This can not be happening.” While reading Tristan’s declaration to Khloe, she replies “Let me f*****g call him, I can’t f***ing believe this.”

Then Kim adds, “But if this isn’t the biggest sign for you to not have another baby with this human being,” but Khloe responded, “Well I just would like the truth.”

Khloe is heard sobbing on the phone as Kim tells her, “Everything is going to be ok no matter what… you know we really believed that he had changed… I was his biggest supporter, but if this isn’t clear… the most clear situation… I don’t know what is.”

