Thursday, June 16, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Khloe Fainted After Finding Out About Tristan’s ‘Humiliating’ Paternity Scandal | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Khloe K. Maralee Nichols Tristan Thompson (Hulu-Instagram)
Khloe K. Maralee Nichols Tristan Thompson (Hulu-Instagram)

*On the season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, fans get to continue to see how the family reacts to Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols. In Thursday’s episode, Kim Kardashian breaks the heartbreaking news to Khloe who sadly found out about the baby drama by seeing it online after it was brought to her attention … with the rest of the world.

Khloe checks her phone and says, “What? What the f**k is this?” “So, he’s been lying to you. Did you know about this,” Kim says, as Khloe immediately responds, “No. What the f**k? “This can not be happening.” While reading Tristan’s declaration to Khloe, she replies “Let me f*****g call him, I can’t f***ing believe this.”

Then Kim adds, “But if this isn’t the biggest sign for you to not have another baby with this human being,” but Khloe responded, “Well I just would like the truth.”

Khloe is heard sobbing on the phone as Kim tells her, “Everything is going to be ok no matter what… you know we really believed that he had changed… I was his biggest supporter, but if this isn’t clear… the most clear situation… I don’t know what is.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Family of Prince’s Half Brother Frustrated by Lack of Headstone – Without it Grave Can’t be Located | WATCH

Previous articleSNAP Scammers on the Rise in Baltimore | Video
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO