Thursday, June 16, 2022
Bass Takes Lead Over Caruso in LA Mayor’s Race | Video

By Ny MaGee
Rick Caruso - Karen Bass / Photos courtesy of the Caruso for Mayor campaign/Karen Bass for Mayor campaign
*Congresswoman Karen Bass has taken the lead from billionaire Rick Caruso in the L.A. mayoral primary.

Bass is reportedly leading by nearly three percentage points, according to LA Focus Newspaper. The outlet writes, “The latest numbers have Bass at 41.05% with 202,818 votes and Caruso—who spent a record $40 million—at 38.29% with 189,178 votes.”

“We’re in a fight for the soul of our city and we are going to win the fight,” said Bass, who could be the first Black woman mayor if she wins a November runoff. 

“Going forward means that we have to bring together all of the people around the city and have the type of very diverse grassroots campaign that we always planned to have,” Bass added. “We started the first phase of it and now we’ll be able to become much bigger. It’s time for unity.”

We reported previously, via CNN, that as of late April, Caruso had spent nearly $24 million on his campaign — including more than $22 million that he loaned to his effort — according to filings with the Los Angeles Ethics Commission. Though the two have been effectively tied in recent polls, Bass had only spent less than $1.2 million, according to reports through April 23.

“You would have thought $40 million compared to $3 million, that I would have been wiped out,” Bass said, on a recent appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart”.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party (LACDP) has announced its endorsement of Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles.

“Congresswoman Karen Bass is the only real Democrat running for Mayor of Los Angeles — and the Los Angeles County Democratic Party is proud to endorse her,” said Mark Gonzalez, Chair of LACDP, representing more than 3.1 million registered Democrats. “This is a choice between a man who has spent his life profiting from the labor of working Angelenos, and a woman who dedicated her life to protecting those working families. In her service, Rep. Bass has been a lifelong Democrat and leader in the city who has spent decades fighting for the principles of the Democratic Party advocating for worker’s rights, women’s rights, civil rights, and tackling inequality. Those are Democratic values, and they’re Karen Bass’ values. We look forward to getting her elected to City Hall.”

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of Los Angeles County Democratic Party,” said Rep. Karen Bass. “Together, we can bring Los Angeles into a new era, by leading with our Democratic values: building housing for the unhoused, making sure all Angelenos feel safe, ending unacceptable levels of poverty, and making sure that the economy works for working people. We must choose to move our city forward.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

