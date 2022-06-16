Gas Station Manager Fired After 69-Cent Gas Mistake | Video

*The manager of a California gas station who set fuel prices at 69 cents per gallon has been fired over the costly mistake.

We reported previously that the glitch had locals lining up for miles at a Shell gas station on Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova. The glitch lasted about three hours.

John Szczecina, who worked at a station, said he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot, causing the gas price to be 69 cents instead of $6.99, according to CBS station KOVR.

“This is a nightmare,'” Szczecina said. “I put all three prices on there except the diesel, but the last one kind of didn’t go, you know, right.”

READ MORE: Glitch at California Gas Station Charged People 69 Cents a Gallon! | VIDEO

GLITCH PLEASE? Customers left a Northern California gas station ecstatic because a computer glitch priced their fill-ups at 69 cents a gallon. pic.twitter.com/9uANLrCudW — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 10, 2022

The pricing error reportedly cost the gas station $16,000, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family to help pay back the gas station owners.

“So I just took responsibility for it and I said, ‘Yeah it’s my fault, and I’m to blame,'” he said.

Szczecina is worried the owners of the gas station will sue him. However, business attorney Craig Simmermon says employees are protected from liability in cases like this.

“The only way he would be responsible outside of a written agreement is if he was acting outside the scope of his employment,” Simmermon said. “For instance, if his boss said ‘whatever you do, don’t ever set the price on that gas pump,’ and then he did.”