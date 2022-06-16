Thursday, June 16, 2022
Gas Station Manager Fired After 69-Cent Gas Mistake | Video

By Ny MaGee
*The manager of a California gas station who set fuel prices at 69 cents per gallon has been fired over the costly mistake.

We reported previously that the glitch had locals lining up for miles at a Shell gas station on Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova. The glitch lasted about three hours. 

John Szczecina, who worked at a station, said he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot, causing the gas price to be 69 cents instead of $6.99, according to CBS station KOVR.

“This is a nightmare,'” Szczecina said. “I put all three prices on there except the diesel, but the last one kind of didn’t go, you know, right.”

The pricing error reportedly cost the gas station $16,000, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family to help pay back the gas station owners.

“So I just took responsibility for it and I said, ‘Yeah it’s my fault, and I’m to blame,'” he said.

Szczecina is worried the owners of the gas station will sue him. However, business attorney Craig Simmermon says employees are protected from liability in cases like this.

“The only way he would be responsible outside of a written agreement is if he was acting outside the scope of his employment,” Simmermon said. “For instance, if his boss said ‘whatever you do, don’t ever set the price on that gas pump,’ and then he did.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

