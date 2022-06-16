Former Atlanta Mayor to Serve as Top Biden Adviser

*Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) has reportedly been tapped to serve as director of the Office of Public Engagement under the Biden Administration

A White House official confirmed to The Hill that Bottoms will replace Cedric Richmond, who left the White House last month. Bottoms will be one of President Biden’s top advisers in the West Wing, according to the report.

“The Office of Public Engagement is tasked with engaging with the public about the White House’s agenda,” per the outlet.

“Keisha is bright, honorable, tough and has the integrity required to represent our Administration to the American public,” Biden said in a statement, Axios reports. “Jill and I have known Keisha for a long time and look forward to working with her more closely.”

The outlet writes, “Bottoms will be responsible for navigating divergent policy goals between progressives and centrists ahead of what’s expected to be an ugly midterm cycle for Democrats.”

Bottoms intends to spend most of her time in Washington, D.C., but her family will remain in Atlanta, per the report.

Bottoms was mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022. She did not run for reelection and has since appeared as a political commentator for CNN.

“Mayor Bottoms understands that democracy is about making government work for working families, for the people who are the backbone of this country,” Biden said. “She led the city of Atlanta with strength through the pandemic, through a summer of protests and pain, and through the mass shooting that left Atlanta’s Asian American community in fear.”

Bottoms was considered for the role of vice president during Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.