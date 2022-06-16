Thursday, June 16, 2022
Former Atlanta Mayor to Serve as Top Biden Adviser

By Ny MaGee
Keisha Lance Bottoms

*Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) has reportedly been tapped to serve as director of the Office of Public Engagement under the Biden Administration 

A White House official confirmed to The Hill that Bottoms will replace Cedric Richmond, who left the White House last month. Bottoms will be one of President Biden’s top advisers in the West Wing, according to the report. 

“The Office of Public Engagement is tasked with engaging with the public about the White House’s agenda,” per the outlet. 

“Keisha is bright, honorable, tough and has the integrity required to represent our Administration to the American public,” Biden said in a statement, Axios reports. “Jill and I have known Keisha for a long time and look forward to working with her more closely.”

READ MORE: Atlanta Mayor Launches Midnight Basketball League to Curb Crime | WATCH

The outlet writes, “Bottoms will be responsible for navigating divergent policy goals between progressives and centrists ahead of what’s expected to be an ugly midterm cycle for Democrats.”

Bottoms intends to spend most of her time in Washington, D.C., but her family will remain in Atlanta, per the report. 

Bottoms was mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022. She did not run for reelection and has since appeared as a political commentator for CNN.

“Mayor Bottoms understands that democracy is about making government work for working families, for the people who are the backbone of this country,” Biden said. “She led the city of Atlanta with strength through the pandemic, through a summer of protests and pain, and through the mass shooting that left Atlanta’s Asian American community in fear.”

Bottoms was considered for the role of vice president during Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

