Danny Glover Spotted Without Wedding Ring While on Romantic Getaway with New Girlfriend

*Danny Glover was spotted on a romantic getaway in Sardinas, Italy with his young boo-thang named Regina Murray.

Glover, 75, has been married to Eliane Cavalleiro since 2009, but he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring while he and Murray, 55, held hands and frolicked on the beach. The pair were also spotted together at the Filming Italy 2022 event over the weekend.

Glover has not publicly announced a split from his wife. Danny and Eliane haven’t made a red carpet appearance together since 2018. The couple shares no children together.

Glover was previously married Asake Bomani and they share 46-year-old daughter Mandisa Glover.

Murray is reportedly a realtor, and she posted a picture of her and the Hollywood superstar on her Instagram on July 23, writing: “Happy Birthday to the “Mista”. Many blessings to ya!!!”

The post promoted Glover fans to question the status of his marriage in the comments, according to the Daily Mail.

