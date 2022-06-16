Thursday, June 16, 2022
Danny Glover Spotted Without Wedding Ring While on Romantic Getaway with New Girlfriend

By Ny MaGee
Danny Glover
Danny Glover and Regina Murray (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images)

*Danny Glover was spotted on a romantic getaway in Sardinas, Italy with his young boo-thang named Regina Murray

Glover, 75, has been married to Eliane Cavalleiro since 2009, but he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring while he and Murray, 55, held hands and frolicked on the beach. The pair were also spotted together at the Filming Italy 2022 event over the weekend. 

Glover has not publicly announced a split from his wife. Danny and Eliane haven’t made a red carpet appearance together since 2018. The couple shares no children together.

Glover was previously married Asake Bomani and they share 46-year-old daughter Mandisa Glover

READ MORE: Danny Glover: ‘I Wouldn’t Be an Actor If I Wasn’t an Activist’ AND He Finally Speaks on Mel Gibson’s Racism | WATCH

Murray is reportedly a realtor, and she posted a picture of her and the Hollywood superstar on her Instagram on July 23, writing: “Happy Birthday to the “Mista”. Many blessings to ya!!!”

The post promoted Glover fans to question the status of his marriage in the comments, according to the Daily Mail.

Check out photos of the couple via the Twitter posts above and below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

