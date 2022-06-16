ASAP Rocky Blames Internet for Immature Rappers | Video

*A$AP Rocky says the internet is to blame for the lack of maturity in rap music.

“Rap is in its adolescence, and it’s been stuck here since Soulja Boy,” said Rocky during a conversation with Jerrod Carmichael for Interview, Revolt reports. “Before, everybody looked 35 and up. When Lil Wayne and JAY-Z and T.I. and Jeezy and Ross was on, rappers looked old. Like we had Lil’ Bow Wow and that was it. That all changed with the internet and self-releasing. Now, rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It’s not as mature.”

The New York native went on to say that for him, “there’s a responsibility” in rap “to put people on the right path.”

“The thing is, being a rapper now, you don’t want to exclude anybody or neglect any demographics,” he continued. “As somebody that people look up to, there’s a responsibility to put people on the right path.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky confirmed that new music is on the way and the’s been working on the project with Tyler, the Creator.

“I’ve been working with T a lot, man,” he said. “We blocked out the last two weeks and have been working on a lot of music, but I’m wrapping up this album right now, about to direct a few of these videos.”

In related news, ASAP Rocky recently stopped by the Drink Champs podcast and opened up about his relationship with Rihanna. During the conversation, Rocky praised co-host N.O.R.E. on his decade-long marriage to Neri Santiago.

“I could see the realness between both of y’all and sh*t like that and I could really tell, like, y’all been through some sh*t together, y’all been through a journey and it’s real. It’s not fabricated, it’s actually real,” Rocky said. “And that’s what I aspire to keep, just genuine real sh*t, just f**k what the outside world got going on, f**k what the outside world think and sh*t like that. It’s really about an understanding between two components, you and your significant other.”

