‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Officially End This Week

*After 14 years on air, “The Wendy Williams” is officially coming to an end this week.

“The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host,” a spokesperson for the show told PEOPLE. “The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Wendy took an indefinite leave of absence from her beloved daytime talk show last year amid her battle with various medical issues. The show has been hosted by a slew of celebrity guests since the beginning of its 13th season in October 2021.

A source told PEOPLE in February: “Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season.”

READ MORE: Wendy Williams’ Atty: She’s ‘NOT in Agreement’ with Court-appointed Financial Guardian

A Wendy Show insider told Page Six that “Wendy is uninsurable. She has not been able to consistently work… She did not have the mental and physical capacity to host her show. [Debmar] wanted her back more than anybody. They would’ve loved for her to finish out this chapter.”

In March, Williams told “Good Morning America” about her plan to return to her show.

“I’m going to be back on the Wendy show,” she said. “Bigger and brighter than ever.”

In May, she told rapper Fat Joe that she intends to return to TV. Her show was canceled earlier this year by production company Debmar-Mercury and replaced with Sherri Shepherd’s new show, set to debut this fall.

When Fat Joe also asked about being replaced with Sherri’s show, Williams said: “I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing, and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying?”

Williams went on hiatus from her show in March 2018 and in May 2020, due to complications with her Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism.

She currently remains embattled with Wells Fargo over access to her bank accounts.