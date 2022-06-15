Tennessee Residents Warned Not to Pick Up Folded Dollar Bills Due to Fentanyl Crisis

*A Tennessee sheriff’s office has warned the public not to pick up folded dollar bills because they could contain fentanyl.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office noted in a Facebook post that on two occasions a folded dollar bill was found on the ground at a local gas station.

“When it was found and picked up, the person discovered a white powdery substance inside,” the post said. The substance — which was tested — turned out to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, MSN reports.

Per the report, “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.”

“Skin exposure is not expected to lead to toxicity due to its extremely poor penetration of the skin barrier, and symptoms of intoxication from skin exposure are unlikely,” per the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.

“This is a very dangerous issue,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

“Be aware and be safe.” the post concluded.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, you should immediately wash your hands if your skin comes in contact with fentanyl.

The sheriff’s post noted that even a small amount of fentanyl (about the size of a penny) is enough to kill someone who comes in contact with the potentially fatal drug.