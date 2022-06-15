Wednesday, June 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

Tennessee Residents Warned Not to Pick Up Folded Dollar Bills Due to Fentanyl Crisis

By Ny MaGee
0

Fentanyl
Interaction medicamenteuse, alcoolisme, grossesse, opiacés, fentanyl, overdose – Laboratoire comme Johnson & Johnson, McKessen, AmerisourceBergen et Cardinal Health

*A Tennessee sheriff’s office has warned the public not to pick up folded dollar bills because they could contain fentanyl. 

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office noted in a Facebook post that on two occasions a folded dollar bill was found on the ground at a local gas station.

“When it was found and picked up, the person discovered a white powdery substance inside,” the post said. The substance — which was tested — turned out to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, MSN reports. 

Per the report, “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.”

READ MORE: New ‘Iso’ Drug 20 Times More Potent than Fentanyl [VIDEO]

fentanyl warning
Credit: Giles County Sheriff Department Facebook

“Skin exposure is not expected to lead to toxicity due to its extremely poor penetration of the skin barrier, and symptoms of intoxication from skin exposure are unlikely,” per the United States Drug Enforcement Agency

“This is a very dangerous issue,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. 

“Be aware and be safe.” the post concluded. 

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, you should immediately wash your hands if your skin comes in contact with fentanyl. 

The sheriff’s post noted that even a small amount of fentanyl (about the size of a penny) is enough to kill someone who comes in contact with the potentially fatal drug. 

Previous articleSaucy Santana Claps Back at Beyonce’s Fans Over His Shady Tweets About Blue Ivy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO