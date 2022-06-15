Stream ‘Bessie Coleman: The First Black Aviatrix’ Documentary for FREE from Magellan TV on Juneteenth

*In honor of Juneteenth, the global documentary streaming service curated a collection of powerful and informative documentaries and series that highlight some of the most important moments in Black history.

MagellanTV is also making Bessie Coleman: The First Black Aviatrix available for FREE June 17 – 24, in celebration of the holiday (even those without a subscription can access the doc for free during this window). This gripping documentary details the life and impact of pioneer aviatrix Bessie Coleman, who was the first Black woman to receive a pilot’s license.

By the way, if you’re wondering, MagellanTV was built by documentary filmmakers who share your passion for gripping, true stories. New programs every week – selecting only the best shows for our growing collection of over 3,000 of the world’s best documentary series and features.

They continually scour the globe for documentaries with the most dramatic imagery, most cutting-edge subjects, and most authentic insights from the world’s top historians, scientists, and explorers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia Extended Through At Least July 2 | VIDEO

MagellanTV’s Juneteenth Playlist

Bessie Coleman: The First Black Aviatrix (FREE 6/17 – 6/24) – Documentary about the life and impact of pioneer aviatrix Bessie Coleman, who was the first Black woman to receive a pilot’s license.

For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots – This film uses letters, diaries, speeches, journalistic accounts, historical text, and military records to document and acknowledge the sacrifices and accomplishments of African American servicemen and women since the earliest days of the republic

Monumental Crossroads: Heritage, History, And Hate – During a 6,000-mile road trip through the former Confederacy, this documentary explores the legacy of Southern Heritage. A myriad of supporters and opponents is met along the way: White, Black, North and South.

The Fight for the Black Middle Class – Through historical footage and personal interviews, journalist Bob Herbert explores the heroic efforts of black families to pursue the American dream despite the obstacles and setbacks that have emerged from the Jim Crow era through the Great Recession.

– Through historical footage and personal interviews, journalist Bob Herbert explores the heroic efforts of black families to pursue the American dream despite the obstacles and setbacks that have emerged from the Jim Crow era through the Great Recession. Nat Turner and the Slave Rebellion of 1831 – Feature on Nat Turner’s slave rebellion in Virginia in 1831 is a watershed event in America’s history of racial conflict, and a foreshadow of things to come in the outbreak of the Civil War. This groundbreaking documentary tells the story of that violent confrontation and its impact on the still relatively new nation.

– Feature on Nat Turner’s slave rebellion in Virginia in 1831 is a watershed event in America’s history of racial conflict, and a foreshadow of things to come in the outbreak of the Civil War. This groundbreaking documentary tells the story of that violent confrontation and its impact on the still relatively new nation. A Ripple of Hope – Documentary detailing Robert Kennedy’s famous speech in Indianapolis on the night Martin Luther King was killed. It was a moving, extemporaneous plea for peace and reconciliation. The documentary captures an extraordinary and often-misunderstood moment in American history.

Jayhawkers: The True Story Of Phog Allen And Wilt Chamberlain – Directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Willmott, Jayhawkers tells the powerful tale of how a small group of unlikely allies modernized college sports and changed a small Midwestern town, serving as a parallel to the Civil Rights movement that would transform an entire American society.

Race for Justice – This documentary tells the story of how three women came together – an attorney from Chicago; a high school teacher in Manhattan; and a grieving daughter whose father was killed by a police officer in Staten Island. The documentary showcases the ongoing struggle for acceptance and justice amidst a burgeoning national debate over race and police brutality.

source: BABYGRANDE PR

