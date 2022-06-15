Megan Thee Stallion Tells Rolling Stone: ‘In Some Kind of Way I Became the Villain’

*Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back in her latest Rolling Stone interview. In a candid and emotional conversation, Meg recounts the night of the alleged shooting by rapper #ToryLanez. The Plan B rapper disclosed that she had surgery on the night of the shooting, and that she required months of intense physical therapy.

“What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night. I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days,” she says. “Then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more.” Meg began physical therapy in New York before leaving for Tampa, Florida, where the entertainer regained her ability to walk.

Meg also addressed the public feud with her ex-best friend #KelseyHarris, who was present on the night in question. “I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’

She added: What the f— do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.”

Meg goes on to address the backlash she’s received since going public with her version of events. “(CBS and Page Six later obtained the hospital’s medical report that corroborates Megan’s account of her hospital admittance and bullet wounds.)”

Meg states, “In some kind of way I became the villain — And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

