Wednesday, June 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

Ex-Boxing Champ Julius Francis Knocks Man Out Cold While Working Security Gig | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

man knocked out by Ex-Boxer Julius Francis
screenshot

*Former heavyweight boxer-turned security guard Julius Francis was working a gig in the U.K. on Monday when he knocked a man out cold outside of BOXPARK Wembley.

Francis, 57, and the unidentified man reportedly exchanged heated words during a confrontation that was captured on camera by a bystander. TMZ writes, “you can see the man in the du-rag was clearly not pleased with Francis and other guards … screaming at them, and seeming to shove some of them as well.”

When the man steps to Francis, the former professional boxer —  who famously fought Mike Tyson in 2000 —  sucker-punched him. The man was laid out unconscious on the ground for several moments.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Hulu Drops Teaser Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series | Watch

Per TMZ, “No word on if the guy suffered any significant injuries,” the outlet writes.

“Police are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident involving security staff and a member of the public outside Boxpark in Wembley,” local law enforcement, said in a statement. “An investigation into the circumstances, including to establish the identity and welfare of those involved, is underway.”

No arrests have been made at this time, according to the report.

Boxpark founder and CEO Roger Wade responded to the incident in a statement shared on LinkedIn.

Wade wrote: “Woke up to a viral story about one of our security team. Julius Francis, is ex UK heavyweight boxing champion, he is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time.”

He continued: “My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man and his friends from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff.

“They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence. Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself,” Wade explained.

“Acts of violence or abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated. How would you react if someone approached you violently? What would you do next if you were in my shoes? #istandwithjulius”.

Francis fought professionally in the 1990s and early 2000s and ended his career with a 23-24-1 record.

Previous article‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Officially End This Week
Next articleUh Oh, It’s A Black Thing Now! Diversity Within Irish Dance is Steadily Increasing | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO