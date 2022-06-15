Ex-Boxing Champ Julius Francis Knocks Man Out Cold While Working Security Gig | Video

*Former heavyweight boxer-turned security guard Julius Francis was working a gig in the U.K. on Monday when he knocked a man out cold outside of BOXPARK Wembley.

Francis, 57, and the unidentified man reportedly exchanged heated words during a confrontation that was captured on camera by a bystander. TMZ writes, “you can see the man in the du-rag was clearly not pleased with Francis and other guards … screaming at them, and seeming to shove some of them as well.”

When the man steps to Francis, the former professional boxer — who famously fought Mike Tyson in 2000 — sucker-punched him. The man was laid out unconscious on the ground for several moments.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

Per TMZ, “No word on if the guy suffered any significant injuries,” the outlet writes.

“Police are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident involving security staff and a member of the public outside Boxpark in Wembley,” local law enforcement, said in a statement. “An investigation into the circumstances, including to establish the identity and welfare of those involved, is underway.”

No arrests have been made at this time, according to the report.

Boxpark founder and CEO Roger Wade responded to the incident in a statement shared on LinkedIn.

Wade wrote: “Woke up to a viral story about one of our security team. Julius Francis, is ex UK heavyweight boxing champion, he is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time.”

He continued: “My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man and his friends from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff.

“They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence. Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself,” Wade explained.

“Acts of violence or abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated. How would you react if someone approached you violently? What would you do next if you were in my shoes? #istandwithjulius”.

Francis fought professionally in the 1990s and early 2000s and ended his career with a 23-24-1 record.