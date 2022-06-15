Jody Watley and VP Kamala Harris Showed Support at 2022 Capital Pride Event in Washington, D.C.

*This one is for the history books and generations to come! Chart-topping singer Jody Watley and Vice President Kamala Harris showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community at 2022 Capital Pride in Washington, D.C.

The two iconic superstars in their respective fields posed for the cameras at the event on Sunday, June 12.

Known for combining beauty and style as integral aspects of her career as a recording artist and dynamic live performer, Watley’s list of accomplishments and achievements are massive.

The GRAMMY® winning artist in music, video, fashion and style and long-time LGBTQIA+ ally headlined the official in-person music event and wowed the audience with her signature runway catwalk and energetic epic live performance.

In a statement released by Ms. Watley, she said, “It was such a special honor to headline this year’s Capital Pride concert.” “I truly had an amazing time.”

With over forty years in the music industry, the iconic singer, songwriter, producer, humanitarian and respected businesswoman, is one of the architects of 21st-century pop who continues to be a solid and stellar fixture in entertainment. Her enchantingly smooth voice and memorable favorites can be heard all over the world.

From her groundbreaking marriage of rap & R&B (1989’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim pairing that is the first to crossover R&B/Hip-Hop, Pop and Dance into the Billboard Top 10 “Friends,” to her vision-forward marriage of high fashion, street fashion and music in the ‘80s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genre, Ms. Watley forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook.

As a solo artist, the pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and Platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards. In 2018, Billboard Magazine included Jody Watley in the Top 60 Hot 100 Female Artists of All Time and Top 25 Top Female Dance Artists of All Time. Her timeless series of hit songs such as “Looking for a New Love,” “Real Love,” “Still A Thrill,” “Some Kind of Love,” “Everything,” and “Friends ft. Eric B & Rakim,” are favorite classics still today played on the airwaves. Ms. Watley was also named as First Ambassador in 2021 to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville and in 2022, she received her first Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business.

You can follow Jody Watley on her social media @jodywatley

source: The BNM Publicity Group