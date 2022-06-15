Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Eric Holder Trial Begins for Allegedly Killing Nipsey Hussle – Amid Debate Over Premeditation | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Eric Holder is standing trial for the murder of #NipseyHussle, and on Wednesday, prosecutors began to reveal terrifying details about the tragic incident.

According to @TMZ_tv, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney addressed the jury Wednesday, detailing Holder’s alleged actions following Nipsey’s death. McKinney alleged that after Eric gunned Nipsey down in the parking lot of his ‘Marathon’ clothing store, he walked over to the rapper and kicked him in the head.

Holder allegedly addressed Nipsey saying, “You are through,” and Nipsey responded with, “You got me,” before the gunman fled the scene.

Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Holder faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged. He has pleaded not guilty.

