Eric Holder Trial Begins for Allegedly Killing Nipsey Hussle – Amid Debate Over Premeditation | WATCH

*Eric Holder is standing trial for the murder of #NipseyHussle, and on Wednesday, prosecutors began to reveal terrifying details about the tragic incident.

According to @TMZ_tv, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney addressed the jury Wednesday, detailing Holder’s alleged actions following Nipsey’s death. McKinney alleged that after Eric gunned Nipsey down in the parking lot of his ‘Marathon’ clothing store, he walked over to the rapper and kicked him in the head.

Holder allegedly addressed Nipsey saying, “You are through,” and Nipsey responded with, “You got me,” before the gunman fled the scene.

Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Holder faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged. He has pleaded not guilty.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tennessee Residents Warned Not to Pick Up Folded Dollar Bills Due to Fentanyl Crisis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Wait. There’s more …

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the jury Wednesday … after Holder gunned down Nipsey in a Crenshaw parking lot, Holder walked over to Nispey’s bullet-riddled body and kicked him in the head.

McKinney told the jury, Holder’s kick to Nipsey’s head shows it was a personal attack … while Holder’s public defender is trying to frame the case as something that happened in the heat of the moment.