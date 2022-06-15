‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: She Does Not Get It! | WATCH

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s new episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” airing Thursday on WE tv.

In the clip, Brat and Judy head to New Orleans to be honored in the Sidewalk Steppers Ball. Meanwhile, when an out-of-the-box marketing ploy for Kaleidoscope has an unexpected response, Brat and Judy decide to treat it as a sign that it’s time to have a baby.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

Here’s about the new season via the press release: Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward. Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life.

We previously reported that Da Brat and her lady-love Jesseca “Judy” Dupart tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. The show was taped before their big day.

“One hundred guests were in attendance for the event planned by EllyB Events (Eliana Baucicault) and Pomp Posh Event Decor, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss,” per PEOPLE.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” DaBrat, born Shawntae Harris, shared with the publication. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Dupart said at the time. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursday, June 16 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.