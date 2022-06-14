Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Stephen Jackson Slams Lil Durk for Dissing Slain Rapper FBG Cash | Video

By Ny MaGee
Stephen Jackson calls out Lil Durk
Stephen Jackson and Lil Durk / Gerrt

*Former NBA star Stephen Jackson has slammed rapper Lil Durk for dissing slain drill artist FBG Cash

FBG Cash was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Friday morning. As reported by SandraRose, the 31-year-old drill legend and a woman were shot in a car at 5:32 a.m. in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the 1600 block of West 81st Street, Chicago police said.

Cash was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The female victim, 29, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the left arm and upper back, and was treated at the hospital.

Lil Durk apparently released a video on social media in which he seems to celebrate the death of FBG Cash.

“Boy, this new generation kill me dawg,” said Jackson in reaction to the clip, adding, “Y’all was raised by some busters.” 

“The sh*t y’all do today on Instagram… to go viral… is weak. And it says a lot about your character,” Jackson said.

He continued…”Y’all ain’t nothing but some suckers. All this talking about dead people online after they die, and all this stuff, man y’all suckers. Y’all ain’t real, y’all call yourself gangstas, but the gangstas I know ain’t nothing like y’all. Y’all a new breed of punks. Yeah, I said it…”

Here’s more from the SandraRose report: 

FBG Cash, real name Tristan Hamilton, was killed after he apparently accepted a challenge by Durk to take a photo in front of King Von’s mural on Chicago’s infamous O Block. FBG Cash discussed his beef with Lil Durk in a recent interview on the “No Jumper” podcast. FBG Cash said Durk sent him a text challenging him to take the infamous photo in front of King Von’s mural.

In the “No Jumper” interview, Cash said he didn’t regret taking the photo and posting it on social media. “It was risky, but, like, it’s the play I made… I posted it,” Cash said.

Watch the video below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

