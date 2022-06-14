Stephen Jackson Slams Lil Durk for Dissing Slain Rapper FBG Cash | Video

*Former NBA star Stephen Jackson has slammed rapper Lil Durk for dissing slain drill artist FBG Cash.

FBG Cash was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Friday morning. As reported by SandraRose, the 31-year-old drill legend and a woman were shot in a car at 5:32 a.m. in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the 1600 block of West 81st Street, Chicago police said.

Cash was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The female victim, 29, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the left arm and upper back, and was treated at the hospital.

READ MORE: After Stephen Jackson Said This: ‘F**k ESPN … Rachel Nichols Did Deserve That Job’ – The Backlash Came / VIDEO

Lil Durk apparently released a video on social media in which he seems to celebrate the death of FBG Cash.

“Boy, this new generation kill me dawg,” said Jackson in reaction to the clip, adding, “Y’all was raised by some busters.”

“The sh*t y’all do today on Instagram… to go viral… is weak. And it says a lot about your character,” Jackson said.

He continued…”Y’all ain’t nothing but some suckers. All this talking about dead people online after they die, and all this stuff, man y’all suckers. Y’all ain’t real, y’all call yourself gangstas, but the gangstas I know ain’t nothing like y’all. Y’all a new breed of punks. Yeah, I said it…”

Here’s more from the SandraRose report:

FBG Cash, real name Tristan Hamilton, was killed after he apparently accepted a challenge by Durk to take a photo in front of King Von’s mural on Chicago’s infamous O Block. FBG Cash discussed his beef with Lil Durk in a recent interview on the “No Jumper” podcast. FBG Cash said Durk sent him a text challenging him to take the infamous photo in front of King Von’s mural.

In the “No Jumper” interview, Cash said he didn’t regret taking the photo and posting it on social media. “It was risky, but, like, it’s the play I made… I posted it,” Cash said.

Watch the video below.