Steph Curry’s Estranged Parents are Boo’d Up with Ex Married Couple

*The parents of NBA star Stephen Curry are back in the headlines and this time Black Twitter is giving them the side-eye over their new romantic partners.

We previously reported that Dell and Sonya called it quits on their marriage after 33 years. After announcing their split, both accused each other of infidelity.

“After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness,” Sonya and Dell said in a statement at the time to PEOPLE magazine. “We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward.”

Dell and Sonya are now boo’ed up with two people who used to be married to each other, according to reports.

READ MORE: Sonya Curry on Son Steph Curry’s Reaction to Her Divorce on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

The former couple were both spotted at their son’s recent championship game, and they were accompanied by their new love interests.

Here’s more from The Jasmine Brand:

According to reports, the woman Dell was seen hugging during the Warriors VS Celtics game is the former wife of Steven Johnson. Reports state that the Curry’s knew Steven from college, where he became friends with Dell while all three attended Virginia Tech. Coincidentally, Sonya was was spotted at the same game, congratulating her son Steph on his game 4 win with rumored bae Steven by her side. Sports media outlets previously reported that Sonya moved on with Steven prior to the recent game.

The report continues, “However, after Dell stepped out with his mystery blonde woman, social media users quickly went to work. Uncovering an old photo, it was revealed that Dell’s new lady friend was previously (allegedly) married to Sonya’s new man friend.”

Neither Dell nor Sonya have publicly commented on the new relationships.