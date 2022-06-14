Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Mehcad Brooks Tapped for Detective Role on ‘Law & Order’ Season 22

By Ny MaGee
Mehcad Brooks
Mehcad Brooks / Getty

*Mehcad Brooks has been cast as a series regular for the 2022-23 season of NBC’s “Law & Order” revival. The long-running series is coming up on its 22nd season. Brooks will play a detective but details about his role are being kept under wraps for now.

His casting comes amid reports that Anthony Anderson is once again saying goodbye to the “Law & Order” franchise. The actor will not be returning for season 22, PEOPLE reports. 

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Brooks wrote, “I’m humbled, honored, grateful and invigorated by this. Stick to your manifestations, believe in yourself and keep the faith that you will be acknowledged for your hard work. Thank you to my incredible team, my family, friends, the producers, network, studio and fans.”

The original “Law & Order” returned to television in February after more than a decade off the air, and several series regulars reprised their roles in the beloved cop drama. 

READ MORE: Anthony Anderson Not Returning for ‘Law & Order’ Season 22

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks)

“Law & Order” ended in 2010 at the end of its 20th season. Anderson, who appeared in 50 episodes during the final seasons from 2008 to 2010,  returned for the revival as Detective Kevin Bernard.  

The “Black-ish” alum signed only a one-year deal to return for the 21st season of the series. 

During the NBC panel at the 2021 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Anderson said of this return to the franchise, “…for me it felt like no time had passed at all. Just, you know, getting the call from Dick and having the conversation with him. Actually, I called Dick once I found out the show was coming back, and he was excited to hear from me, to hear that I would be interested in doing it. And returning to the streets of New York, returning to our sound stages and that squad room and donning that badge, Badge No. 1901, was just, like, sitting in a well-worn saddle.  It gripped you just right and was comfortable.  So it was fairly easy for me.”

He added, “…ending eight seasons on our show “black-ish” and coming back to an iconic show in “Law & Order” was a no-brainer for me. 

“Law & Order” will return for season 22 in the fall, “kicking off a three-hour block of the franchise that includes spinoffs SVU and Organized Crime,” THR writes

A return date has not yet been announced.

Brooks joins a cast that also includes original star Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

