Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Loser Pays! Kardashians Expect Blac Chyna to Cover Legal Fees of Over $391K

By Fisher Jack
Kardashians & Blac Chyna - Getty composite
Kardashians & Blac Chyna – Getty composite

*The Kardashian-Jenner legal team is putting pressure on BlacChyna’s pockets! According to @tmz_tv, the family’s attorneys filed new paperwork detailing how much Chyna cost them in court and the total stops at $391,094. And this doesn’t include attorney fees!

As previously reported, Blac Chyna lost her $100 million defamation suit in early May against #KrisJenner#KylieJenner#KhloéKardashian and #KimKardashian, who was dropped from the suit during jury deliberations. Nonetheless, Chyna is required to cover the litigation costs of the Kardashian-Jenner family, per the ruling.

One of the highest ticket prices on the docs obtained by #TMZ is $184,871.71, which was used for “models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits.”

Another $63,078.20 was spent on deposition costs while $96,622.47 spent remained unspecified on the sheet. Although the legal team filed the paperwork, the repayment amount won’t be official until the judge signs off. Thoughts?

