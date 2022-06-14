Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Herschel Walker Mocked After Falsely Claiming He Served in Law Enforcement

By Ny MaGee
Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker / Getty

*Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is being mocked for falsely claiming to be a police officer and an FBI agent.

According to reports, Walker has claimed in at least three speeches delivered before he entered politics that he served in law enforcement. Per MSN, he previously told a U.S. Army audience: “I worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun,” he claimed. In 2017, he said, “I work with the Cobb County Police Department.”

The Cobb County Police Department told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution it has no record of Walker working with the department. 

Meanwhile, Walker’s campaign said he was “an honorary deputy”.

READ MORE: Herschel Walker is ‘Mad’ at Trump After ‘Taking Credit’ for His Senate Bid | Video

The title “honorary deputy” is like having “a junior ranger badge,” a local prosecutor said

Walker also told an audience in 2019, “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

The former NFLer has never been an FBI agent.

Social media users are now slamming Walker, many accusing him of being a liar. 

Per the reprot, Occupy Democrats tweeted that Walker “must suspend his campaign after he was caught in a humiliating lie as it was exposed that he falsely claimed to have worked as a police officer and even an FBI agent.”

“Herschel Walker is the first person I’ve seen who actually lies more often than Donald Trump. Makes sense that they love each other so much,” tweeted Matthew Sheffield, founder of media platform Flux.

Bakari Sellers, former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, tweeted: “He may literally be the only person who lies more than Trump.”

Comedian Steve Hoffstetter wrote: “Herschel Walker, after falsely claiming to have been an FBI agent, said ‘Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?’ No, we didn’t. Because you were never an FBI agent.”

“Herschel Walker lies so often I’m starting to wonder if he ever played football,” Hofstetter added.

Previous articleGet Ready. Two More Women to File Charges Against Deshaun Watson – A Total of 26!
Next articleYou Down? Pest Company Offering $2,000 to Release 100 Cockroaches Into Your Home
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

