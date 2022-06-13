NYPD Releases Video Showing Murder of Drill Rapper Money Gang Vontae

*Los Angeles drill rapper Avanti Frowner was gunned down in broad daylight by a group of men who were caught on camera committing the heinous act.

The NYPD released video of the four suspects wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Frowner, a Chicago native, inside a Tremont pharmacy, New York Post reports.

Frowner, who went by the stage name Money Gang Vontae, was shot several times on Thursday after the suspects tried to rob him. The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting. They have not been arrested and investigators hope the public release of the video will help lead to their capture.

On June 9th, a 27-year-old male was shot multiple times & killed near 595 East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx. The five individuals in the below video are being sought in connection to this homicide. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS or DM their account. pic.twitter.com/8SiHUGpCze — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 11, 2022

The killers made off with the victim’s chain and money, per the report.

“They don’t need to be on the streets no more – ever!” Avanti’s dad, Roger Frowner, 56, told The Post. “If they kill somebody in broad daylight, inside of a store, they are treacherous.”

“They made a mistake,” Frowner continued. “They did the dumbest thing they could ever do in life. And I hope God will make them pay for it all.”

The heartbroken father said he had no idea his son was visiting NYC until he received a call from the rapper’s brother.

“My son is gone,” Roger Frowner said. “He’s in another state, and I can’t do nothing. So you know, a big-ass hole is in my heart.”