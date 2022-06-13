Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

NYPD Releases Video Showing Murder of Drill Rapper Money Gang Vontae

By Ny MaGee
0

Money Gang Vontae
Avanti Frowner / Twitter

*Los Angeles drill rapper Avanti Frowner was gunned down in broad daylight by a group of men who were caught on camera committing the heinous act. 

The NYPD released video of the four suspects wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Frowner, a Chicago native, inside a Tremont pharmacy, New York Post reports. 

Frowner, who went by the stage name Money Gang Vontae, was shot several times on Thursday after the suspects tried to rob him. The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where was pronounced dead. 

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting. They have not been arrested and investigators hope the public release of the video will help lead to their capture. 

READ MORE: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants Drill Music Off Social Media – Says it Links to Gun Violence | WATCH

The killers made off with the victim’s chain and money, per the report. 

“They don’t need to be on the streets no more – ever!” Avanti’s dad, Roger Frowner, 56, told The Post. “If they kill somebody in broad daylight, inside of a store, they are treacherous.”

“They made a mistake,” Frowner continued. “They did the dumbest thing they could ever do in life. And I hope God will make them pay for it all.”

The heartbroken father said he had no idea his son was visiting NYC until he received a call from the rapper’s brother.

“My son is gone,” Roger Frowner said. “He’s in another state, and I can’t do nothing. So you know, a big-ass hole is in my heart.”

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Previous articleSick! Darian Bennett Kills Infant Daughter, Child’s Mother, Himself and Injures Grandmother | VIDEO
Next article‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Lead Winners of Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO