Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeHealthCOVID-19/Coronavirus
COVID-19/Coronavirus

Rev. Al Sharpton Announces He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19

By Fisher Jack
0

Al Sharpton
Al Sharpton / Getty

*To quote the shingles ad that we see all the time on TV, COVID don’t care. Nope, it doesn’t matter who you are, you could test positive. And that’s what’s happening with the Reverend Al. Sharpton.

We learned this news because of a press release sent out by the National Action Network (NAN). It revealed that Sharpton, the founder and president of the National Action Network, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Sharpton, who also hosts “Politics Nation” on Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC stated that although he has displayed no symptoms, he is taking his doctor’s advice and quarantining so no one around him is affected. Meanwhile, He will still do his radio and television shows from a remote location as he recovers.

Sharpton released a statement via NAN: “On Friday, I tested positive for COVID-19 but have not displayed any symptoms at this time. On my doctor’s advice, I am quarantining over the next several days to keep those around me safe. I will continue to do my radio and TV shows remotely over that time. Please continue to get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ex NBA Star Paul Pierce Sued Over Loans for Poker Games – Is He Broke?

Meanwhile, Sharpton has recently announced that two screenings of his new documentary, Loudmouth, have sold out at the Tribeca Festival (formerly known as the Tribeca Film Festival) in New York City, according to BE. The screenings are scheduled to take place this weekend, on June 18 and 19.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rev. Al Sharpton (@real_sharpton)

Wait. There’s more … The Rev. has a message for you, below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rev. Al Sharpton (@real_sharpton)

Previous article‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Premiere Draws 4.5 Million Viewers, Megan Thee Stallion to Guest Star
Next articleGlitch at California Gas Station Charged People 69 Cents a Gallon! | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO