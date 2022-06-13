Mo’Nique’s Sister Says She’s ‘Displacing Your Anger On The Wrong People’ Following Dispute with D.L. Hughley

*Mo’Nique’s sister has weighed in on the comedian’s online war of words with D.L. Hughley.

Mo’s sister Millicent Imes took to Facebook to note how “maddening” it was to see Mo’Nique “embarrass” herself during her recent dispute with Highley, HotNewHipHop reports.

“My Sister!! Stop the Madness!!! It’s not a good look,” she wrote. “God has Shut you down before, and believe me he will do it again!!!Let’s start by staying on topic. YOU are and have been displacing your anger on the wrong people.”

“This is all coming from a place of Love,” she wrote. “Sister Stop!”

As we previously reported, Mo’Nique and Hughley erupted in a war of words on social media over a contract dispute related to their stand-up show in May at the Fox Theater in Detroit. Amid their back-and-forth, Mo posted a video of Hughley admitting that when his daughter told him that she was sexually assaulted by one of his male friends, he initially didn’t believe her.

“When I said ‘how can DL’s wife suck the d**k of a coward’, this is what I meant,” Mo’Nique wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Hughley’s daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard clapped back at Mo for mentioning her mother in younger sister in the spat.

“Out of all things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two Black women who have nothing to do with this conversation,” she wrote. “Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other Black women.”

“You’re disgusting and you absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth,” Shepard added. “Not because you can do us harm, you can’t. But because you are adding to the historical and systematic disrespect and trauma of other Black women… who you claim to love. And for what? A check?”

Shepard went on to offer Mo an opportunity to talk further in person. The “Precious” accepted her offer but only if the conversation takes place on Hughley’s podcast.