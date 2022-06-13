RHOA Mess Alert! Kandi Responds to Marlo Saying She’s A ‘Hoe’ and Sexxed Everybody for Free | VIDEO

*Whew! During the June 12th episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Miss Marlo Hampton went all the way off about Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss.

Marlo was in the middle of comforting and talking with Shree Whitfield who had her heart broken by her boo Tyrone in the last episode. Marlo felt that none of the girls were there for Sheree when she really needed their support.

Now, while attending a dinner party hosted by Sanya Richards-Ross, both Sheree and Marlo went outside the event to get a few things off of their chests.

Marlo said Kandi was once a “h*e” who slept with men for “free.” She also claimed that Kenya, who often boasts about being “Miss USA”, was also a “ho” who tried to hook up with rappers, but they only ever rejected her. Sheree backed up Marlo’s shade by saying those are “facts.”

