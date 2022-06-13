Monday, June 13, 2022
Black Woman Fired As Abbott Canvasser After Laughing with Man Who Refuses to Support Re-election | Video

By Ny MaGee
Monique Dawson go fund me
Monique Dawson / GoFundMe

*Monique Dawson was reportedly fired as Gov. Greg Abbott’s canvasser after she laughed at a man who said he would not support him for re-election.

Now she is raising money online to cover her living expenses until she finds another paying gig. 

As reported by The Guardian, a video of Dawson shows her working as a door-to-door canvasser supporting the Texas governor. In the clip, she burst out laughing when a resident said he would “absolutely not” back Abbott.

“Everybody’s got to have a job,” Dawson said, referring to her work with the campaign.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

READ MORE: Why Beto O’Rourke was Right to Confront Gov. Abbott and Talk Politics TODAY | Watch

The video was captured by the man’s Ring home security doorbell camera. Per the report, Dawson wrote on Twitter: “I just saw the look on his face and it was pure amusement. I couldn’t hold in my laugh to save my life, and they fired me.”

However, a spokesperson for Abbott said in a statement after the clip went viral that Dawson “has never been employed by Texans for Greg Abbott or volunteered for the campaign.”

In a message on her GoFundMe campaign titled  “Social media cost me my job,” Dawson wrote: “Hi my name is Monique Dawson. I worked as a volunteer for governor Greg Abbott. As a result of this video being posted I was fired from my job. If you can spare a $1 or 2 it will add up and replace what I could have been earning as a campaigner. Bills are due and I have no other source of income outside this job.”

She has surpassed her goal of raising $15,000.

In the meantime, Dawson suggested in a message on social media that she applied to be a paid canvasser for Abbott’s Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, according to the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

