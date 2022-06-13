Black Woman Fired As Abbott Canvasser After Laughing with Man Who Refuses to Support Re-election | Video

*Monique Dawson was reportedly fired as Gov. Greg Abbott’s canvasser after she laughed at a man who said he would not support him for re-election.

Now she is raising money online to cover her living expenses until she finds another paying gig.

As reported by The Guardian, a video of Dawson shows her working as a door-to-door canvasser supporting the Texas governor. In the clip, she burst out laughing when a resident said he would “absolutely not” back Abbott.

“Everybody’s got to have a job,” Dawson said, referring to her work with the campaign.

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

READ MORE: Why Beto O’Rourke was Right to Confront Gov. Abbott and Talk Politics TODAY | Watch

She asked the question 😬 I just kept it 💯 I’m runnin’ with a leader who’s filled with courage, conviction, compassion, empathy and integrity. I’m runnin’ w/ @BetoORourke 👊🏽 #BetoForGovernor #ByeByeAbbott 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/xMdqAyAyHs — Dr. James Whitfield (@DrJamesWhit) June 3, 2022

The video was captured by the man’s Ring home security doorbell camera. Per the report, Dawson wrote on Twitter: “I just saw the look on his face and it was pure amusement. I couldn’t hold in my laugh to save my life, and they fired me.”

However, a spokesperson for Abbott said in a statement after the clip went viral that Dawson “has never been employed by Texans for Greg Abbott or volunteered for the campaign.”

In a message on her GoFundMe campaign titled “Social media cost me my job,” Dawson wrote: “Hi my name is Monique Dawson. I worked as a volunteer for governor Greg Abbott. As a result of this video being posted I was fired from my job. If you can spare a $1 or 2 it will add up and replace what I could have been earning as a campaigner. Bills are due and I have no other source of income outside this job.”

She has surpassed her goal of raising $15,000.

In the meantime, Dawson suggested in a message on social media that she applied to be a paid canvasser for Abbott’s Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, according to the report.