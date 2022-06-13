Azealia Banks Storms Off Stage at Gay Pride Event, Blames Allergies to ‘Dry Ice’

*Azealia Banks is catching heat from fans online after she stormed off the stage at Miami’s Wynwood Pride Music Festival on Saturday.

Banks later took to social media to complain about organizers using dry ice to create fog during her performance, as reported by SandraRose. The rapper noted that her rider specifically outlines that she is allergic to it.

“I’m really not happy to be here” said Banks during her set. “I really don’t wanna f–king be here.”

And with that, she cut short her performance after arriving at the venue two hours late, per the report.

Azealia Banks before her performance last night at Wynwood Pride 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/WMfzZz5BWJ — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) June 11, 2022

As Banks ranted against the organizers, her mic was out off and the crowd booed her. She gave them two middle fingers and stormed off the stage.

“Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce. Every tech rider in Azealia Banks’ history of live performance specifically states – no dry ice as I am EXTREMELY allergic to it,” said Banks in a series of tweets after the show. “Photos will show massive clouds of dry ice which began to make me lightheaded to a point I could barely stand.”

Per the report, Banks added: “I literally have a text message from the promoter assuring me that there would be no dry ice implemented in my performance – yet, Still came on stage to clouds of dry ice. I’ve performed Coachella twice and had that simple request honored.”

Banks was set to hit the stage at 10 p.m. but showed up at 3 a.m. scantily clad with her breasts exposed. One fan said, “Gosh, how much drvgs did she take??? I’m seriously concerned about her. Tbh this whole look with the titties out is a whole serve but that dry performance ain’t it.”

Another Twitter user commented, “you can tell how much she’s not okay.”