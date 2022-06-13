Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Azealia Banks Storms Off Stage at Gay Pride Event, Blames Allergies to ‘Dry Ice’

By Ny MaGee
0

Azealia Banks
Azealia Banks / Getty

*Azealia Banks is catching heat from fans online after she stormed off the stage at Miami’s Wynwood Pride Music Festival on Saturday.

Banks later took to social media to complain about organizers using dry ice to create fog during her performance, as reported by SandraRose. The rapper noted that her rider specifically outlines that she is allergic to it.

“I’m really not happy to be here” said Banks during her set. “I really don’t wanna f–king be here.”

And with that, she cut short her performance after arriving at the venue two hours late, per the report. 

READ MORE:  Azealia Banks Claims Lady Gaga is Jealous of Nicki Minaj and ‘Has Zero Respect For Black Women’

As Banks ranted against the organizers, her mic was out off and the crowd booed her. She gave them two middle fingers and stormed off the stage. 

“Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce. Every tech rider in Azealia Banks’ history of live performance specifically states – no dry ice as I am EXTREMELY allergic to it,” said Banks in a series of tweets after the show. “Photos will show massive clouds of dry ice which began to make me lightheaded to a point I could barely stand.”

Per the report, Banks added: “I literally have a text message from the promoter assuring me that there would be no dry ice implemented in my performance – yet, Still came on stage to clouds of dry ice. I’ve performed Coachella twice and had that simple request honored.”

Banks was set to hit the stage at 10 p.m. but showed up at 3 a.m. scantily clad with her breasts exposed. One fan said, “Gosh, how much drvgs did she take??? I’m seriously concerned about her. Tbh this whole look with the titties out is a whole serve but that dry performance ain’t it.”

Another Twitter user commented, “you can tell how much she’s not okay.”

Previous articleEx NBA Star Paul Pierce Sued Over Loans for Poker Games – Is He Broke?
Next articleSick! Darian Bennett Kills Infant Daughter, Child’s Mother, Himself and Injures Grandmother | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO