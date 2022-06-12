Sunday, June 12, 2022
New Apple iPhone Update Lets You Unsend Texts – Yesss! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*At its WWDC 2022 event, Apple announced a handful of new features coming for its software platforms. Many members of the press, tech companies, and Apple users gathered to hear first-hand the latest news about the company’s new features and were surprised to learn that the iOS 16 update will allow users to edit or unsend/delete iMessages.

Craig Federighi — Apple software engineering senior VP — shared that many users have asked for the new features for quite some time. According to some reports on the new features, you can unsend text messages but within 15 minutes of sending. On the other hand, deleted messages can now be recovered within 30 days of sending.

As expected, the news about the updates drew mixed reactions on social media; while some users were excited, others were disappointed.

Some thrilled users tweeted, “Apple making it easy to unsend them 2 a.m. ‘you up’ [texts]” and “Apple has an unsend text option for the iOS 16 update just in time for summer? Yeah, we definitely aboutta get toxic for sure. Say less.”

iPhone - GettyImages
iPhone – GettyImages

One displeased user wrote, “New Apple update lets you unsend texts? Lmfao. Oh, that’s dangerous.”

Apart from unsending messages and finding old deletes, another new feature that iOS 16 has introduced is the ability to “fluidly move between voice and touch.”

This new Dictation experience allows the iPhone’s keyboard to stay open during the talk-to-text feature to allow users to make typo changes easily.

Apple users interested in trying out the new features ahead of the rollout set for next month can sign up using this link https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram

It is reported that the new iOS 16 upgrade has been announced shortly before Apple drops a new iPhone. The tech giant typically drops new iPhone in the fall.

This year’s WWDC ended on Friday, June 10.

