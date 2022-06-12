Sunday, June 12, 2022
People Are Complaining That Cheerios Cereal is Giving Them Stomach Aches | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*Cheerios may be causing some upset stomachs after multiple reports to iwaspoisoned.com confirms people were having stomach issues linked to the dry food.

The cereal allegedly has made consumers vomit and have diarrhea, similar to Lucky Charms. General Mills makes both cereal brands. The website iwaspoisoned.com tracks food-borne illnesses, and many are surprised to be having the effect when eating the cereal.

A spokesperson for General Mills released a statement in regards to the reports.

“Food safety is our top priority. We take every consumer concern very seriously and are investigating this matter. We encourage consumers to share any concerns directly with General Mills so we can properly and thoroughly investigate.”

Cheerios - Getty
Since the reports started, FDA has launched an investigation. However, the agency cannot conclude any results yet.

“We do not have an update on the ongoing Lucky Charms investigation. The FDA continues to take seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury. As we continue reviewing and investigating these reports, we will provide updates as they become available.”

In April, 100 people reported stomach problems with Honey Nut Cheerios. A consumer in Texas reported stomach problems, then said the problems vanished after they stopped eating the cereal.

“Every day I ate it, I had stomach problems. When I decided to stop eating the cereal to try to figure out what was causing the problems, the pain stopped immediately. It was a Family size Honey Nut Cheerios purchased in March 2022, I have felt fine since stopping consumption of the cereal.”

Fisher Jack

