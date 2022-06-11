‘Vegas Based Afro-Brazilian R&B Trio 3B RICH Drops Sultry Single ‘Slow Twerk’ | LISTEN

*3B Rich is a dynamic Las Vegas-based Afro-Brazilian trio that delivers a stellar fusion of R&B, hip-hop, synth and pop music.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the brothers known as Hi-en, Mr. Spotlight and J-royal – grew up immersed in a multi-talented family of musicians and dancers.

Currently, they star as the Jackson 5 in the award-winning, Motown Extreme Show, Las Vegas.

3B Rich The R&B Trio formed their group in 2020.

Their uniquely diverse brand of entertainment fuses hard-hitting bass, with synthesized R&B and hip hop. Their musical performances are exciting, exhilarating, acrobatic, and complete with live vocals, interactive banter, and a laser light show that will make you want to turn up, vibe, dance and sing along. They have been described as collectively authentic, enter cryomatic, and young immortal gods of music.

3Brich is currently completing their first album, with their new recently released single “Slow Twerking” already quickly climbing up the BILLBOARD charts.

For updates, you can follow the band on social media 3brich_official on Facebook, 3brich_official on Instagram.

source: BlackCollegeRadio