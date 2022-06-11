Saucy Santana’s Old Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Hate Tweets Coming Back to Bite Him

*Whew, chile! Saucy Santana has broken his silence and is addressing his controversial tweets about Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy.

Yesterday, some interesting tweets resurfaced from the Miami rapper. Several past tweets showed Santana calling Beyoncé’s pregnancy glow “dry,” and calling a young Blue Ivy nappy-headed.

Santana also insinuated Blue Ivy wasn’t as cute as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West. He even admitted that his foul tweets got him suspended once. Fans were clearly not here for Santana targeting Queen Bey, especially as he just dropped a new song sampling her 2003 hit “Crazy In Love.”

Responding to the backlash, Santan tweeted, Fake woke a** b*tches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Celebrities are human. Not robots and they for damn sure ain’t perfect. I still talk about a b*tch like a doggggggg til this day. Not publicly because my opinion matters to a lot of ppl now. I be Chillin. I don’t even insert myself in sh*t that don’t involve me.”

