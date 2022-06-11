Sunday, June 12, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Saucy Santana’s Old Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Hate Tweets Coming Back to Bite Him

By Fisher Jack
0

Saucy Santana - GettyImages
Saucy Santana – GettyImages

*Whew, chile! Saucy Santana has broken his silence and is addressing his controversial tweets about Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy.

Yesterday, some interesting tweets resurfaced from the Miami rapper. Several past tweets showed Santana calling Beyoncé’s pregnancy glow “dry,” and calling a young Blue Ivy nappy-headed.

Santana also insinuated Blue Ivy wasn’t as cute as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West. He even admitted that his foul tweets got him suspended once. Fans were clearly not here for Santana targeting Queen Bey, especially as he just dropped a new song sampling her 2003 hit “Crazy In Love.”

Responding to the backlash, Santan tweeted, Fake woke a** b*tches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Celebrities are human. Not robots and they for damn sure ain’t perfect. I still talk about a b*tch like a doggggggg til this day. Not publicly because my opinion matters to a lot of ppl now. I be Chillin. I don’t even insert myself in sh*t that don’t involve me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Justin Bieber Has Facial Paralysis Due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome | VIDEO

Previous articleDD4L Studio Owner (Dianna Williams) in Trademark Battle with Southern University | VIDEO
Next article‘Vegas Based Afro-Brazilian R&B Trio 3B RICH Drops Sultry Single ‘Slow Twerk’ | LISTEN
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO