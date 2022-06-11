Megan Thee Stallion Promotes Butt-Cut-Out Jeans for Mugler | LOOK!

*Megan The Stallion has starred in Mugler’s spring 2022 collection video adorning blue jeans that are neither here nor there. The video was released on Wednesday, showing the Grammy winner twerking and twirling in a barely-there cut-out denim catsuit that highlights her cleavage, from her famous booty to the legs and abs. We’re talking butt-cut-out jeans!

These jeans are the latest design version by Casey Cadwallader, a designer known for his inventive and unbelievably revealing take on the humble dungaree. This latest version also incorporates nude illusion tulle for a naked effect along with a built-in butt lift of sorts.

In an interview, Casey explained that the jeans have always had this strap that goes under the bum that’s like a body-shaping, lifting mechanism.

“We left the denim part under the bum, because if you’re going to show off your butt, you have to lift it up” he added. “We made one pair and when we saw them in the fitting and everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, are we doing this?’ And I was like, ‘Yes we are.'”

Apart from the “Body” rapper, other celebrities featured in Mugler’s video include Lourdes Leon in a strappy nude bustier, Bella Hadid in an almost-naked LBD with strategically placed stars over the chest, and supermodels Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta smooching on the hood of a stretch limo.

Mugler’s designs have become attractive to many celebrities. For instance, the sheer, strappy jumpsuits have been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Irina Shayk, among others.

The designer’s brand also played a significant role in the fashion reinvention of Mega Fox. Many still remember the controversial black dress she wore to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and the transparent, revealing clothing she turned up in for the VMA towards the end of the year.