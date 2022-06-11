Sunday, June 12, 2022
HomeStyleUrban Fashion
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Promotes Butt-Cut-Out Jeans for Mugler | LOOK!

By Fisher Jack
0

Megan Thee Stallion sportin' Mugler's Butt-Cut-Out Jeans (YouTube-Mugler)
Megan Thee Stallion sportin’ Mugler’s Butt-Cut-Out Jeans (YouTube-Mugler)

*Megan The Stallion has starred in Mugler’s spring 2022 collection video adorning blue jeans that are neither here nor there. The video was released on Wednesday, showing the Grammy winner twerking and twirling in a barely-there cut-out denim catsuit that highlights her cleavage, from her famous booty to the legs and abs. We’re talking butt-cut-out jeans!

These jeans are the latest design version by Casey Cadwallader, a designer known for his inventive and unbelievably revealing take on the humble dungaree. This latest version also incorporates nude illusion tulle for a naked effect along with a built-in butt lift of sorts.

In an interview, Casey explained that the jeans have always had this strap that goes under the bum that’s like a body-shaping, lifting mechanism.

“We left the denim part under the bum, because if you’re going to show off your butt, you have to lift it up” he added. “We made one pair and when we saw them in the fitting and everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, are we doing this?’ And I was like, ‘Yes we are.'”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Megan Thee Stallion Developing Netflix Series Based On Her Life

Apart from the “Body” rapper, other celebrities featured in Mugler’s video include Lourdes Leon in a strappy nude bustier, Bella Hadid in an almost-naked LBD with strategically placed stars over the chest, and supermodels Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta smooching on the hood of a stretch limo.

Mugler’s designs have become attractive to many celebrities. For instance, the sheer, strappy jumpsuits have been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Irina Shayk, among others.

The designer’s brand also played a significant role in the fashion reinvention of Mega Fox. Many still remember the controversial black dress she wore to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and the transparent, revealing clothing she turned up in for the VMA towards the end of the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOLA (@lourdesleon)

Previous articleFani Willis: Fulton County DA Receiving Death Threats Young Thug/YSL Case | VIDEO
Next articleDD4L Studio Owner (Dianna Williams) in Trademark Battle with Southern University | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO