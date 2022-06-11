Fani Willis: Fulton County DA Receiving Death Threats Young Thug/YSL Case | VIDEO

*Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat isn’t the only one receiving death threats over the YSL RICO case. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently spoke with Channel 2 where she shared that she now has to take extraordinary measures to protect herself and her family amid threats over the high-profile racketeering indictment involving Atlanta rappers and the creation of a special grand jury to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Willis explained that the threats started after the gang indictment targeting Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna along with alleged members of the Young Slime Life Gang.

“We don’t believe that these threats were directed by anyone that is in the YSL indictment,” Willis said. “I would say that (threats are coming from) people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense.”

In addition to that, she said she is also getting more harsh comments from Trump’s supporters after she announced that a special grand jury will be looking into certain events connected to the most recent presidential election in Georgia. “Oh, it is definitely a significant driver of the heightened security,” Willis told the outlet. “People are angry about that investigation. People are angry about investigations into gangs, so each of those things plays a factor,” @WSBTV quotes.

