Cops Called to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s Home for Domestic Dispute | VIDEO

*We haven’t heard a lot from Kim Foxx, the Cook County State’s Attorney in while. However, she’s making news now. That’s because police in the Chicago area’s south suburban community of Floosmoor were called to her home due to a domestic dispute between her and her husband that got handsy.

It was Foxx’s husband, Kelly, who dialed 911 a little after 10pm on June 4, according to records from Flossmoor police.

“[Foxx’s husband] explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” one of the responding officers wrote in a report. “Kimberly asked him to leave and he refused.”

Foxx’s husband said that’s when she grabbed him by the collar and threw down a video game controller he was holding, according to police records. He went on to tell police that Foxx slapped him on the left cheek, according to a WGN report.

But the State’s Attorney who came into national prominence over her handling of the Jussie Smollett case informed another officer that “she did put hands on [her husband] but it was only to help guide him out of the house. She never slapped him.”

“Kimberly expressed that she felt [her husband] called the police only to hurt her,” an officer wrote.

Meanwhile, one of the couple’s daughters was home during the incident but told police she heard only yelling.

A responding officer wrote that they “did not see any evidence to support an arrest in this incident.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Foxx and her husband issued a statement that said: “This is a personal family matter, and we ask that you provide our family with respect and privacy.“