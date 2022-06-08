Wednesday, June 8, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Pastor Donald Walker, Jr. Says ‘It Won’t Last’ on New Single

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Pastor Donald Walker, Jr. releases ‘It Won’t Last’ Single

*“It’s a testimony, trouble won’t last. You suffer for a little while,’ said Pastor Donald Walker, Jr. about his latest inspirational single “It Won’t Last” (Wealthy Music).

The new single was written, arranged and executively produced by Donald. DJ CEO produced the new single and Prince Djae is vocal producer. Walker, Jr. is Senior Pastor at Rock Nation church under the guidance of Bishop Thomas Jackson.

“My father was pastor for over 24 years. He taught me the trade of church…ministry and business. I started at 22…my motto is ’to whom much is given, much is required’,” said Pastor Walker, Jr. “The passing of my father traumatized me. What I saw him go through, five heart attacks…a stroke, the loss of his memory. When he passed it separated the church. We were no longer needed…my mom was no longer 1st Lady and I was no longer youth pastor. To go through that moment of separation, we felt abandon.”

Today Pastor Donald Walker, Jr. is celebrating 10 years as a senior pastor thanks to an appointment by Bishop Wesley Arije in 2012. Donald has been instrumental reorganizing and the revitalization of the church. He seeks to bridge the gap between generations through his church and music ministry.

“I have a balance now,’ Pastor Walker said. “Music wasn’t for personal gain but an outlet. He (God) says, ‘I’m not going to do it for you…but through you’.”

Pastor Donald Walker, Jr.’s previous single “Jerusalem” featuring ENZ became a hit. The 2015 Prayz Factor People’s Choice Award winner performs his music ministry when ever he can outside the church, like his performance at the Stone Soul Picnic in Baltimore.

To my readers and Donald Walker Jr. supporters he concluded our talk by saying, “Come on through!” www.RockNationMemphis.com

