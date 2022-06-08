Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Nicci Gilbert Claims ‘P-Valley’ Ripped Off Her 2010 Play ‘Soul Kittens Cabaret’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
Nicci Gilbert - Getty
*Singer Nicci Gilbert claims the team behind the hit STARZ series “P-Valley” stole her idea from a stage play she previously wrote.

“P-Valley,” now in its second season, centers on exotic dancers and their nonbinary boss. Gilbert claims the show is a rip-off of her 2010 play “Soul Kittens Cabaret.” The story follows dancers who work at a strip club with a transgender boss. 

Gilbert recently took to social media to blast “P-Valley” series creator Katori Hall, who she sued in January for copyright infringement, Distractify reports. 

“After watching last night’s episode of #PVALLEY & seeing the REAL reviews from REAL people and viewers vs the ‘Bot generated’ or ‘corporate interest’ ones,” Gilbert tweeted. “I realize that my Mama had a conversation with GOD & he said, ‘Let Me Handle It’.”

READ MORE: ‘P-Valley’ Creator (Katori Hall) on Changing Up Her Original Plan For Season 2 | Watch

Gilbert also seems to believe there was a deliberate effort made by the team to have the season 2 premiere air on the anniversary of her mother’s death, June 3.

“I was very insulted about this episode airing on the anniversary of my Mom’s passing, but now I know why it did,” the former R&B Divas star added. “When I was going through the R&B Divas litigation she said They stole that from you baby.. don’t stress, because eventually the universe will make it all fall apart!.”

She went on to call Hall “a dope journalist with a wild imagination and financial backing.”

“The cast is super talented and I hope they aren’t underutilized in effort to cover up your infringement,” she said.

“It’s SO obvious that the writer of last night’s episode had NO idea where to take this story, because she didn’t create it,” Gilbert tweeted about the premiere episode.

“I have yet to see said writer, write an ORIGINAL thought or idea… I don’t care how many awards, accolades or dollars the machine pumps into her. I wish ill will on no one because I know how Karma works when you’ let GOD handle it. I know with TV each episode can be written by a different writer, so I hope for the sake of those who didn’t steal from me, it gets better,” she continued. 

“P-Valley” is allegedly based on Hall’s 2015 play titled, “P**** Valley.” The show airs Friday nights on STARZ at 9 p.m. EST.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

