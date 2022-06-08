Lori Harvey Deletes Photos of Ex Michael B. Jordan From Her Instagram

*Lori Harvey has scrubbed her Instagram page of all photographic memories of her ex, actor Michael B. Jordan. Meanwhile, she is still visible on his page.

Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, pulled the plug on their relationship after allegedly dating for a year and a half. The news initially came from a source “close to the couple,” reports PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source said. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the insider added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

As reported by MadameNoire, Harvey appeared on “The Real” back in September where she gushed over Jordan for being an attentive boyfriend.

“Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special, like he just listens to me when I talk,” the 25-year-old said. “Even the other day, I just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing, I’m going to come pick you up,’ and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So it’s things like that.”

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey has confirmed that his stepdaughter Lori called it quits with the “Black Panther” star.

During the June 6 episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” Steve told viewers, “I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family.” He added, “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

He went on to suggest that it was an amicable breakup, Vlad TV reports.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” Steve said.