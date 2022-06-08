Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

Lori Harvey Deletes Photos of Ex Michael B. Jordan From Her Instagram

By Ny MaGee
0

Michael B Jordan - Lori Harvey
Michael B Jordan – Lori Harvey – GettyImages

*Lori Harvey has scrubbed her Instagram page of all photographic memories of her ex, actor Michael B. Jordan. Meanwhile, she is still visible on his page. 

Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, pulled the plug on their relationship after allegedly dating for a year and a half. The news initially came from a source “close to the couple,” reports PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source said. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the insider added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Confirms Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Called It Quits

Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey – Instagram

As reported by MadameNoire,  Harvey appeared on “The Real” back in September where she gushed over Jordan for being an attentive boyfriend. 

“Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special, like he just listens to me when I talk,” the 25-year-old said. “Even the other day, I just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing, I’m going to come pick you up,’ and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So it’s things like that.”

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey has confirmed that his stepdaughter Lori called it quits with the “Black Panther” star.

During the June 6 episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” Steve told viewers, “I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family.” He added, “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

He went on to suggest that it was an amicable breakup, Vlad TV reports. 

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” Steve said.

Previous articleLizzo and Her New Boyfriend (Mike Wright) Make Red Carpet Debut | Look-PICs
Next article‘Martin’ Cast Reunite for 30th Reunion Special, Pay Tribute to Tommy Ford | Watch Trailer
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO