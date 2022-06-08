Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kevin Garnett’s Ex Sues Him for Child Support for Their Young Daughter

By Ny MaGee
0

Kevin Garnett
Kevin Garnett / Getty Images North America)

*NBA star Kevin Garnett’s former girlfriend has hit him with legal papers for child support over their love child. 

The little girl was reportedly conceived two years after his divorce from his ex-wife, Brandi Padilla

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a New York-based woman named Necat Akman has petitioned for custody and support in Los Angeles Superior Court. The child is a 2-year-old named Naya Garnett, who was born April 4, 2020.

READ MORE: Kevin Garnett Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife $100K a Month in Child/Spousal Support

Kevin Garnett in limbo

Here’s more from the report:  

Akman checked the box stating, “[Garnett] and I have signed a voluntary declaration of parentage or paternity regarding the minor children, and no action regarding the children has been filed in any other court.”

In the petition, Akman did not explain what type of custody order she is seeking. However, she did demand Garnett provide medical insurance for Naya and “contribute to add-on expenses incurred by [Akman] on behalf of [Naya,] including but not limited to uninsured medical expenses, childcare costs relating to [Akman’s] employment, payment of preschool and private school tuition, extracurricular activities” and various other expenses.

Garnett has yet to respond to the petition in court. 

Kevin Garnett
Kevin Garnett and Brandi Padilla (Getty Images)

Garnett shares two daughters with his ex-wife. Brandi filed for divorce in 2017 after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.  The divorce proceedings dragged out for years and only recently was the case settled, according to reports.

As part of the proceedings, Brandi initially demanded $146k per month in spousal support and another $46k in child support, per Radar. She also asked the court to award her $300k to cover her legal bills.

The former couple have reportedly hashed out a confidential divorce deal, along with spousal and child support. Kevin and Brandi have agreed to keep the details of his support payments a secret.

According to SandraRose, Brandi filed for divorce after she discovered his fling with an Instagram model named Erica. Their union produced a daughter. Below is a photo of the woman. Garnett certainly has a type. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝓔rika 🇲🇽 (@youluverica)

Previous articleFat Joe Inks Deal with Starz, Bringing ‘Fat Joe Show’ to Network
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO