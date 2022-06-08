Kevin Garnett’s Ex Sues Him for Child Support for Their Young Daughter

*NBA star Kevin Garnett’s former girlfriend has hit him with legal papers for child support over their love child.

The little girl was reportedly conceived two years after his divorce from his ex-wife, Brandi Padilla

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a New York-based woman named Necat Akman has petitioned for custody and support in Los Angeles Superior Court. The child is a 2-year-old named Naya Garnett, who was born April 4, 2020.

Akman checked the box stating, “[Garnett] and I have signed a voluntary declaration of parentage or paternity regarding the minor children, and no action regarding the children has been filed in any other court.”

In the petition, Akman did not explain what type of custody order she is seeking. However, she did demand Garnett provide medical insurance for Naya and “contribute to add-on expenses incurred by [Akman] on behalf of [Naya,] including but not limited to uninsured medical expenses, childcare costs relating to [Akman’s] employment, payment of preschool and private school tuition, extracurricular activities” and various other expenses.

Garnett has yet to respond to the petition in court.

Garnett shares two daughters with his ex-wife. Brandi filed for divorce in 2017 after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The divorce proceedings dragged out for years and only recently was the case settled, according to reports.

As part of the proceedings, Brandi initially demanded $146k per month in spousal support and another $46k in child support, per Radar. She also asked the court to award her $300k to cover her legal bills.

The former couple have reportedly hashed out a confidential divorce deal, along with spousal and child support. Kevin and Brandi have agreed to keep the details of his support payments a secret.

According to SandraRose, Brandi filed for divorce after she discovered his fling with an Instagram model named Erica. Their union produced a daughter. Below is a photo of the woman. Garnett certainly has a type.