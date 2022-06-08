Bobby Brown Gets Deep with Tamron Discussing Whitney, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. | VIDEO

*On Tuesday’s Tamron Hall, music legend Bobby Brown joined Tamron in studio to discuss the new docuseries chronicling his life and career, “Biography: Bobby Brown.” Brown opened up about how he prepared himself to talk about the deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr for the docuseries, and his experience visiting their graves for the first time.

Brown was later joined by his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, who shared with Tamron how she copes with the fact that Bobby’s brand, career and legacy will always be tied to his former wife Whitney Houston.

Later, NBA great and Hall of Famer Grant Hill sat down with Tamron and discussed his new memoir “Game: An Autobiography.” Hill gushed to Tamron about his wife of 23 years, Grammy-nominated singer Tamia, and detailed how their health scares only made their relationship stronger.

Bobby Brown on how he prepared himself to talk about the deaths of Whitney, Bobby Brown Jr and Bobbi Kristina in the docuseries:

“A lot of therapy. I talked to my therapists a lot, at least twice a week. I think I was on the phone or Zoom a little bit more than twice a week getting ready to talk about it.” Tamron steps in to ask “What was your fear [surrounding the discussion of their deaths]?” Bobby responded, “I really had no fear because it was therapeutic for me. It was something that needed to come out. It was something that needed to be lifted from me, you know? I bottled so many things down, so many feelings down that it started to bother me but with prayer, therapy you know, anything is possible.”

Bobby Brown on what was the hardest thing to confess in the docuseries:

“The priest situation [Brown revealed in the series that he was molested by a Catholic priest when he was a child]. That was the hardest thing to talk about, because I had written about it but I had never publicly talked about it. It was something that I didn’t know was that big a weight on me, that was really bothering me. I didn’t know it was bothering me to the point where I couldn’t stop drinking, I couldn’t stop beating myself up. So getting it out, it really took a toll on me.”

Alicia Etheredge-Brown on how she has dealt with the fact that Bobby’s brand and empire will forever be tied to Whitney Houston:

“I find my peace because it was based on love. They had a love story that was amazing. I don’t focus on the negative of any of it. I know she was a beautiful human. I know this from her children. I learned this from Bobby and you know, it’s respect. I don’t compare myself to anyone you know, I know my value.”

Grant Hill on his 26-year-long relationship with Tamia and what it was like to face their health scares together:

“You know, we’ve been married, it will be 23 years in July. Been together 26 years total and as you talked about had some health issues and you know, watching her when she was diagnosed [with MS] and how she attacked that and had tremendous strength. That was in 2003. So it’s almost been 20 years….When you go through your own stuff, that’s one thing, but when you see a loved one, a family member, a wife struggle, that’s tough. But like I said, she inspired me because not only did she overcome it, but she fought, she resumed her career and is an incredible mother, is active, plays tennis, like you forget that she actually has this. And me, I limp around and have a massive scar that is a constant reminder, but to see her strength through it all has been inspiring, and she’s still making music, still touring, still having a career.”

