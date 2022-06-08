BET Picks Up ‘Bid For Love’ with An Air date of June 23 | WATCHtrailer

*The new BET original movie “Bid For Love” produced by Lawainna Patterson, London Williams, Shauna D. Balfour & Christina Cooper, stars lead actor Blue Kimble from Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless,” lead actress Dawn Halfkenny from “Saints & Sinners,” Adrian Lockett from Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” Jermel Howard from 50 Cent’s “BMF,” Tami Roman, Nikki Dixon, Jayda Cheaves, Ptosha Storey, and Kwaylon Rogers. The film is directed by the talented Arthur Muhammad (known for “Carter High,” the movie).

After being injured and doing a bid in prison due to Memphis (Ruthless‘ Blue Kimble), her former drug trafficking boyfriend, Sasha (Saints & Sinners‘ Dawn Halfkenny) comes out into the arms of Malik (“The Oval‘s” Adrian Lockett). Malik spoils her with gifts and gets her a job at his real estate office.

However, Malik constantly uses his gifts and her past against her to keep her in his grasp. A love-struck Sasha falls head over heels for Malik who slowly attempts to alienate her from her friends and family and secretly plots against her.

Her therapist, Dr. Simone (The Ms. Pat Show‘s Tami Roman) and unexpected new friends open her eyes to her history of relationships and give her advice on how to deal with them and get her life back.

“Bid For Love” the movie is set to air on BET Her & BET+ on June 23.