Vivica A. Fox Calls Out Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Self Righteous’ Response to Oscar Slap | WATCH

*Vivica A Fox recently guest-hosted “The Wendy Williams Show” along with Carson Kressley, and she called out Jada Pinkett Smith for not taking any accountability after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Pinkett Smith broke her silence about the incident during a “Red Table Talk” episode last Wednesday. As reported by EW, the actress called on her husband and Rock to reconcile. “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years,” Jada said on her show, “and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Fox, who co-starred with Will in 1996’s “Independence Day” and Jada in “Set It Off,” told the Wendy Show audience that it was “going to be difficult” for her to discuss the Oscars slap because of her relationship with the actors.

Watch her full commentary via the Instagram clip below.

“When I saw this video last night, it made me cry. I’ll be very honest with you guys,” Fox started. “We were all rooting for Will Smith that night. We wanted him to win. Will Smith that night, as far as I was concerned, was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor.”

Fox went on to say, “I felt like to be a good partner, there was no accountability… Let’s not forget that Chris Rock was assaulted… for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

For Fox, Jada’s reaction to her hubby assaulting Chris Rock has been a disappointment.

“I have love for the Smiths. I know their children, I’ve watched them grow up…I just wish that we could have had a little bit more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part,” she told her audience. “And that’s my feeling.”

Meanwhile, Rock has not addressed the scandal but he did joke about it when fellow comedian Dave Chapelle was attacked on stage by a disgruntled audience member at a comedy show in Hollywood.

Immediately after he slapped Chris Rock, Smith apologized and resigned from the Academy. He has also been banned from Academy-related events for the next 10 years.