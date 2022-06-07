Steve Harvey Confirms Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Called It Quits

*Steve Harvey confirmed that his stepdaughter Lori Harvey has called it quits with actor Michael B. Jordan.

During the June 6 episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” Steve told viewers, “I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family.” He added, “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Steve went on to suggest that it was an amicable breakup, Vlad TV reports.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

READ MORE: A Couple No Mo’! Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have Reportedly Split | VIDEOreport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

He added, “He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

We reported previously that Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, have pulled the plug on their relationship after dating for a year and a half. The news initially came from a source “close to the couple,” reports PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source said. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the insider added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Following their reported split, Lori seemingly removed all photos of Jordan from her Instagram.