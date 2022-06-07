Tuesday, June 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Steve Harvey Confirms Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Called It Quits

By Ny MaGee
0

Steve Harvey - Lori Harvey - Michael B Jordan
Steve Harvey – Lori Harvey – Michael B Jordan

*Steve Harvey confirmed that his stepdaughter Lori Harvey has called it quits with actor Michael B. Jordan.

During the June 6 episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” Steve told viewers, “I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family.” He added, “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Steve went on to suggest that it was an amicable breakup, Vlad TV reports. 

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

READ MORE: A Couple No Mo’! Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have Reportedly Split | VIDEOreport

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

He added, “He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

We reported previously that Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, have pulled the plug on their relationship after dating for a year and a half. The news initially came from a source “close to the couple,” reports PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source said. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the insider added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Following their reported split, Lori seemingly removed all photos of Jordan from her Instagram.

Previous articleCalifornia is About to Experience A POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE – Here’s Why | VIDEO
Next articleVivica A. Fox Calls Out Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Self Righteous’ Response to Oscar Slap | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO