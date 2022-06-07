Ray J Calls Out Homophobic ‘Straight N*ggas’ | VIDEO

*Ray J has so much pride for the LGBTQ community that he’s calling on homophobic Black males to join forces with the queer collective. Ray J took to Instagram on Monday (June 6) with a lengthy video message about supporting pride month.

“A lot of n*ggas that’s straight, they don’t be trying to shout out the gay community and all my gay n*ggas the right way,” Ray J stated. “I gotta do it, ’cause I wanna make sure that n*ggas is showing nothing but love and I f*ck with y’all.”

“I just wanna say, it’s Gay Pride Month. Shout out to all my gay n*ggas,” he added. “Shout out to everybody in the LGBTQ community. I told my n*ggas that it need to be more straight n*ggas giving love to the gay n*ggas.”

Watch his full commentary via the Instagram clip below.

Ray J went on to say he wants to sponsor a pro-gay event called “Ray Pride”.

“For me, I wanna sponsor the whole Gay Pride Month and do Ray Pride,” he continued. “’Cause I want to stamp it. And I wanna make sure we all come together in unity and live life and not give a f*ck and get money and ball out and everybody is good, right?”

The artist and entrepreneur then urged his male friends on the down-low to come out of the closet.

“Shout out to a couple of the homies that’s still trying to act like they not gay. But I know you gay and I told you that and I said, ‘Now is the time to just come out and be you,'” he added.

“GAY PRIDE/ RAY PRIDE!! STR8 Ni✅✅as!! Need to show more LOVE TO MY GAY NI✅✅as!!! The time is NOW!!! 🌈🌈,” Ray captioned the video post, which you can watch above.