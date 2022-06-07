Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Ray J Calls Out Homophobic ‘Straight N*ggas’ | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Ray J with mic
Ray J / Getty

*Ray J has so much pride for the LGBTQ community that he’s calling on homophobic Black males to join forces with the queer collective. Ray J took to Instagram on Monday (June 6) with a lengthy video message about supporting pride month. 

“A lot of n*ggas that’s straight, they don’t be trying to shout out the gay community and all my gay n*ggas the right way,” Ray J stated. “I gotta do it, ’cause I wanna make sure that n*ggas is showing nothing but love and I f*ck with y’all.”

“I just wanna say, it’s Gay Pride Month. Shout out to all my gay n*ggas,” he added. “Shout out to everybody in the LGBTQ community. I told my n*ggas that it need to be more straight n*ggas giving love to the gay n*ggas.”

Watch his full commentary via the Instagram clip below.

READ MORE: Ray J Exposes Kim K in DMs, Claims She Orchestrated Release of Sex Tape

 

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Ray J went on to say he wants to sponsor a pro-gay event called “Ray Pride”. 

“For me, I wanna sponsor the whole Gay Pride Month and do Ray Pride,” he continued. “’Cause I want to stamp it. And I wanna make sure we all come together in unity and live life and not give a f*ck and get money and ball out and everybody is good, right?”

The artist and entrepreneur then urged his male friends on the down-low to come out of the closet.

“Shout out to a couple of the homies that’s still trying to act like they not gay. But I know you gay and I told you that and I said, ‘Now is the time to just come out and be you,'” he added.

“GAY PRIDE/ RAY PRIDE!! STR8 Ni✅✅as!! Need to show more LOVE TO MY GAY NI✅✅as!!! The time is NOW!!! 🌈🌈,” Ray captioned the video post, which you can watch above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

