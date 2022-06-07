Tuesday, June 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Arizona Republican Blake Masters Says ‘Black People’ to Blame for Gun Violence

By Ny MaGee
0

Blake Masters Says ‘Black People’ to Blame for Gun Violence
Blake Masters via Twitter

*Blake Masters, the far-right tech investor running for Senate in Arizona, says Black people are to blame for gun violence. 

The Trump-backed Arizona Republican reportedly made the racist claim back in April in an interview on the Jeff Oravits Show podcast, MSN reports. Masters said of America’s gun problem: “It’s gangs. It’s people in Chicago [and] St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly.” He added, “Democrats don’t want to do anything about that.”

Masters told Oravits that “most Americans just, you know, just want to stop obsessing about race all the time,” adding that “the left’s biggest tool in their toolkit is just to divide people on the basis of race, and that’s really messed up.”

READ MORE: Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect (Peyton Gendron) Pleads NOT Guilty | VIDEO

Masters reportedly supports a national abortion ban and claims Democrats want to “import a million people every year to replace Americans who were born here.”

He said Trump won the 2020 presidential election but the media and big tech “conspired to manipulate” the outcome. 

Trump endorsed Masters on Thursday.

“Blake will fight for our totally under-siege Second Amendment, and WIN!” Trump wrote in his announcement. 

“When they ban ‘ghost guns’ and pistol braces, that’s all about disarming law-abiding people, like you and me, that’s what it’s about,” Masters said about democratic lawmakers on the conservative podcast in April. “They care that we can’t have guns to defend ourselves.”

“They talk about crime but I find it crocodile tears,” Masters said. “Because if they were actually tough on crime they would get serious about gang violence.” 

Master’s has reportedly pushed the “great replacement” theory, which claims Democrats have a plan to replace White Americans with Black and Latino immigrants. 

Previous articleThis Man (Andrez Martina) Just Got LIFE – He Killed his 12-Yr-Old Grandson with A SLEDGEHAMMER | Video
Next articleAmanda Seales Calls Out ‘The Real’ For Excluding Her from Farewell Promo | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO