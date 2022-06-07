Arizona Republican Blake Masters Says ‘Black People’ to Blame for Gun Violence

*Blake Masters, the far-right tech investor running for Senate in Arizona, says Black people are to blame for gun violence.

The Trump-backed Arizona Republican reportedly made the racist claim back in April in an interview on the Jeff Oravits Show podcast, MSN reports. Masters said of America’s gun problem: “It’s gangs. It’s people in Chicago [and] St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly.” He added, “Democrats don’t want to do anything about that.”

Masters told Oravits that “most Americans just, you know, just want to stop obsessing about race all the time,” adding that “the left’s biggest tool in their toolkit is just to divide people on the basis of race, and that’s really messed up.”

Desperate opponents like Jim Lamon are resorting to journalist tactics! Do you really want to vote for someone for U.S. Senate who will stoop this low? https://t.co/u65isUHX89 pic.twitter.com/bPw9XKnKnW — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 3, 2022

Masters reportedly supports a national abortion ban and claims Democrats want to “import a million people every year to replace Americans who were born here.”

He said Trump won the 2020 presidential election but the media and big tech “conspired to manipulate” the outcome.

Trump endorsed Masters on Thursday.

“Blake will fight for our totally under-siege Second Amendment, and WIN!” Trump wrote in his announcement.

The Biden Regime: “Your kids will submit to our transgender ideology or we won’t feed them lunch.” pic.twitter.com/Jlo9Z5JDN1 — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 4, 2022

“When they ban ‘ghost guns’ and pistol braces, that’s all about disarming law-abiding people, like you and me, that’s what it’s about,” Masters said about democratic lawmakers on the conservative podcast in April. “They care that we can’t have guns to defend ourselves.”

“They talk about crime but I find it crocodile tears,” Masters said. “Because if they were actually tough on crime they would get serious about gang violence.”

Master’s has reportedly pushed the “great replacement” theory, which claims Democrats have a plan to replace White Americans with Black and Latino immigrants.