Amanda Seales Calls Out ‘The Real’ For Excluding Her from Farewell Promo | VIDEO

*Amanda Seales has publicly reacted to being left off the promotion for the farewell episode of “The Real” talk show.

The actress was added to the show for its sixth season in 2020, joining co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley. As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, she quit five months later and explained why: “It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled,” Seales said.

When the promotion of the finale episode of “The Real” began rolling out recently, fans were quick to notice that it didn’t include Seales — and she responded.

“So apparently The Real, in their finale episode, did promo,” she said in an Instagram video on Saturday. “I am not featured in this thumbnail and I am not featured in the farewell episode, apparently. I’ll have some things to say about that.”

As reported by Complex, when a fan asked why Seales wasn’t featured in the promo, she said: “They can absolutely go duck themselves with a chainsaw for doing so.”

We reported earlier that “The Real is retiring after Fox stations declined to pick up another season, according to Variety.

When “The Real” initially launched, the show was led by actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, stylist Jeannie Mai, singer Tamar Braxton and singer and actress Loni Love.

In a message shared on social media in April, Love reacted to the daytime talk show coming to an end.

“In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show,” she tweeted.

“It’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of a show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly, thank you the viewers for riding with us… this is not goodbye but see you all soon!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to the fans for the great ride…,” Love added.