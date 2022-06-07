A Kobe Bryant SUPERFAN Just Bought His ’96-’97 Playoffs Jersey for Over $2MILLION!

*Talk about numbers. Kobe Bryant’s jersey he wore during his first playoff series has sold for a hefty price.⁠ $2,735,546 to be exact.⁠

⁠

The legend wore the jersey at least five times, TMZ reported. It was worn at two home games during the 1996-1997 NBA playoff series against Karl Malone, John Stockton, and the Utah Jazz.⁠

⁠

The playoff games were played on May 8 and then May 10, 1997. On the 8th, the Lakers won 104-84, with Bryant scoring 19 points in just 19 minutes.⁠

⁠

Kobe went on to win 5 NBA titles.⁠ The identity of the fan who won the bid for the jersey was not released.

