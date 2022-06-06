When the Legal System is Used to Intimidate and Threaten: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*Speaking out on behalf of others who suffer injustice is something Bobby Worthy said he was born to do. Worthy said he has fought on the frontlines of the Civil Rights Movement for decades.

He’s a former member of the New Black Panther Party for Self Defense. And as a long-time resident of Georgia – a part of the deep south – Worthy knows even the criminal justice system can be used to intimidate and punish innocent people.

Now Worthy is fighting his own uphill legal battle against what he calls a racist justice system designed to threaten and intimidate people like him into submission.

Click the video above to hear his story and his plan to fight back.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Teacher’s School Safety Drill Goes Viral on TikTok After Texas Shooting

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.