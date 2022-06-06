TAYO Fatunla: 70 Years of Queen’s Reign – A Diverse Jubilee Celebration for a Monarch

*Queen Elizabeth II was once head of state in all Commonwealth countries. She was Queen of African nations as Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Caribbean nations of Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago to mention a few.

So her just-concluded successful Platinum jubilee celebration in the United Kingdom and marked around the world is a testament of how she is still loved and appreciated through 70 years of her reign.

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– [email protected]