Suspect ID’d in Murder Case of ATL Rapper Trouble – Murdered Over Female | VideoReport

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Early Sunday morning (as we previously reported) news broke about Atlanta rapper #Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, being murdered.

According to WSBTV, Trouble was shot around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning at the Lake St. James Apartment complex at 50 St. James Drive in Conyers. Rockdale deputies arrived on the scene and found the rapper lying on the ground. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators have not made any arrests, but they have obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old #JamichaelJones, charging him with murder.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators or lead them to Jones should contact them at 770-278-8188.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Woman Arrested After Throwing ‘Cheating’ Boyfriend’s Mother’s Ashes into Lake | VIDEO

Def Jam, the label Trouble was signed with, posted a statement on Instagram on Sunday announcing his death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob🙏🏾,” the label posted.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Claps Back at Mo’Nique for Dragging Younger Sister Into Feud with Father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Wait. There’s more …

The sheriff’s office shared Trouble was visiting a “female friend” at the complex. While there, things turned into a “domestic situation” when Jamichael showed up.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” said Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

As TheYBF reports, there’s speculation on Instagram that Jarmichael was stalking the woman before he shot Trouble.

Trouble’s last social media posts are so eerie. On IG Stories, he posted a video about how to deal with a woman who is dealing with another man, leaving fans to believe he may have been speaking about his current “situationship” with a chick. He shared how he doesn’t take some women seriously because she’s having sex with 2-3 other men and thinks he doesn’t know about it: